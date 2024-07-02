'He's that good he wins by too far!' - brilliant Buick completes treble as he makes light work of Scottish raid

William Buick made his first trip to the South Lanarkshire track in two years worthwhile by riding a treble aboard Aragon Castle, Jordan Electrics and Lady Bouquet.

The two-time champion jockey had ridden at Hamilton only 20 times and most recently in 2022, but he struck in the feature mile handicap on the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old Aragon Castle , who won comfortably by two and a quarter lengths.

Buick then enjoyed a similarly smooth experience aboard the eight-year-old Jordan Electrics , who made all and stretched three and a half lengths clear of his rivals in the 6f handicap to make it five wins from his last seven starts.

"The problem is with William he's that good he wins by too far!" Jordan Electrics' trainer Jim Goldie joked. "He's rode me a winner or two over the years and he's obviously a first-class jockey.

"It was amazing for Jordan Electrics to do what he did carrying so much weight. He's superb to train; at one time he was difficult to travel, but he's mellowing as he gets older. We'll probably come back here for the Scottish Stewards' Cup next."

Buick then completed his treble in last-gasp style as 6-4 favourite Lady Bouquet battled to the front close home to deny Missterious by a neck in the closing 5f handicap.

Buick (left) gets up late on Lady Bouquet to complete his hat-trick Credit: John Grossick

Sky's the limit

Buick was out of luck aboard the 8-11 favourite Simply Blue in the opener as he was caught late in the 6f maiden by the Richard Fahey-trained debutant Urban Sky .

The colt went off at 14-1 and outran those odds after overcoming greenness under Billy Garritty. He holds an entry in the Listed William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar on October 5.

Read this next:

'I'm absolutely ecstatic' - Uncle Dick pounces again to give apprentice Oliver Carmichael his first winner

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.