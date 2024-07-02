Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:55 Brighton

'I'm absolutely ecstatic' - Uncle Dick pounces again to give apprentice Oliver Carmichael his first winner

Uncle Dick (red): gave Mia Nicholls a timely winner at Brighton on Wednesday
Uncle Dick (red): won for the sixth time at Brighton under Oliver CarmichaelCredit: Mike Hewitt
Course specialist Uncle Dick recorded his sixth win at the track and gave apprentice Oliver Carmichael his first success in the mile handicap.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained six-year-old, who was purchased for just £600 in 2019, was settled towards the rear by Carmichael and delivered with a powerful challenge in the final furlong to get the better of the 5-6 favourite Shaw Park by half a length.

"I can't really explain what I'm feeling," the 18-year-old jockey told Sky Sports Racing. "I'm absolutely ecstatic. I've been waiting for this. It's only my ninth ride but I really wanted it and I've worked really hard for it. 

"I'd only ridden Uncle Dick around all-weather tracks, but he likes to put his best foot forward around here so as soon as I saw my name next to him I was well chuffed."

Uncle Dick was winning for his fourth different rider and now boasts a record of six wins from eight runs at the seaside track, meaning he is five short of the record holder Pour La Victoire. 

Star strikes again

Blenheim Star continued on an upward curve with a smooth success in the following mile handicap, taking her recent record to three wins from her last four starts.

The 5-6 favourite swooped powerfully and scored by three and a half lengths under Callum Shepherd to banish a disappointing effort at Bath last time.

