'He's the racehorse you dream of' - Quinault makes it a sensational six in a row at Newmarket

Quinault completed a sensational six-timer at Newmarket as the favourite held off his main market rival Mill Stream in a tight photo-finish in the 6f bet365 Handicap.

The Stuart Williams-trained three-year-old started his winning run at Chelmsford off a mark of 59 and after success at Brighton, a double at Newmarket and success in a £100,000 sprint at York progressed again to strike off 41lb higher and scoop another six-figure pot.

5lb claimer Connor Planas positioned the sprinter in a handy position throughout before delivering his challenge with a furlong to go, and the hardy son of Oasis Dream battled well to strike by a nose.

It was another big moment for the jockey, who only had his first ride last April. He is continuing an excellent spell, with this his fifth winner of the month moving him up to outright third in the apprentice jockeys' championship.

"I had a feeling I'd won," he said. "I thought we just had him on the line and Marco Ghiani [aboard Mill Stream] said well done to me after so I knew we'd won. He's the sort of racehorse you dream of really, six on the bounce takes a lot of doing. He keeps improving in every run and Mr Williams was very positive - he felt he'd be there - and I can't thank him enough for the opportunity."

The victory ends a winless streak for trainer Williams who had been unsuccessful with his last 37 runners. The drought dated back to Quinault's York win in June 26 days ago.

Williams said: "We had Sendintank who won ten handicaps in a season, including four in a week twice, but that was at a much lower level than this - this is very different. He’s a very tough horse and he’s got loads of talent as well. Luke Catton has done a fantastic job settling him and it's such a shame he can't do the weight.

"The horse was just a runaway when he arrived, he would just bolt. We trained him on a treadmill for the first two months so he never left the yard, before we slowly started to introduce him to the Heath, so there’s a lot of work gone into what you’re seeing today.

"He’s always had the talent, it’s just been a case of letting the horse know it and letting him use it - he’s always been fast, that wasn’t the problem! He’s bred to get further so as long as we can keep him settled in his races that’s a route we’ll look to go with him."

