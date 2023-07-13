Explosive Nostrum slashed for Sussex Stakes after returning with a bang for impressed Sir Michael Stoute

Nostrum was halved in price to 6-1 by Coral for a potential clash with Paddington in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes next month after a blistering return to action in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

An injury meant the son of Kingman had not raced since finishing third to subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Dewhurst last October.

He impressed in a racecourse gallop at the track a fortnight ago and was backed into 11-10 favourite from 9-4 in the morning. And he marked himself out as one of the more exciting three-year-olds around when making all to beat the previously unbeaten Embesto, with some quality performers further in arrears.

Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore were combining to win the race for the first time, with Nostrum fittingly carrying the Frankel colours of Juddmonte in the contest's tenth running.

After receiving a smart buttonhole from Lady Cecil, Stoute said: "Lady Cecil said it was time I won the race and I agreed. Nostrum had been working well and to win like that off a nine-month layoff was impressive.

Lady Jane Cecil at the opening of the Rose Terrace on Newmarket's July course Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He'd been pleasing us in the last three weeks but we'll let him tell us as regards future plans. He's effective at a mile and could go a mile and a quarter at some point."

Lady Cecil, who had earlier opened a Rose Terrace bar in memory of Sir Henry, said: "I'm chuffed that the Juddmonte colours have won the race at last and also Sir Michael and Ryan Moore. Henry would have liked that."

Bahrain benefit

Jasour certainly read the script when winning the Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes for Bahraini owners Al Mohamediya Racing.

The 16-1 chance showed the benefit of missing Royal Ascot when accounting for a host of placed horses from the Berkshire meeting in the Group 2 contest.

Jim Crowley sat tight on the Clive Cox-trained grey early doors off a pace set by market principal Purosangue but swept out of the Dip to post a stylish second win of his career from Lake Forest.

Jasour came from last to first to win the July Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Sheikh Sultan, head of Al Mohamediya Racing, said afterwards: "We really have had faith in this horse. We missed Ascot to come to the July Stakes and everything has worked out well especially as Bahrain sponsor the race. Clive has been brilliant for us at Al Mohamediya Racing and we'll let Clive decide where the horse goes, but something like the Richmond Stakes might suit him."

Jaseur was beaten on his debut at Salisbury in May before winning at Nottingham. The owner added: "We were hopeful rather than confident but missing Royal Ascot was the key and it meant he came here fresh."

Castle shows the way

Castle Way pushed himself forward as the horse to potentially deliver some overdue three-year-old success in the biggest races for Charlie Appleby when landing the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy under jockey William Buick.

Appleby has been lacking in Classic firepower this season, in stark contrast to the past two seasons when Coroebus, Native Trail, Modern Games, Adayar and Hurricane Lane all claimed Classics for the Godolphin trainer.

“In the spring, people thought we weren’t firing on all cylinders but I thought we were doing everything right at home, it was just that our three-year-olds had a touch of the slows,” Appleby said. “We didn’t have any really big two-year-olds the year before and that’s what you need for the Classics, so the signs were there.”

Connections pose for a photo with Castle Way following his win in the Bahrain Trophy Credit: Mark Cranham

Castle Way was successful in the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the Rowley Mile when last seen in May, and Appleby is set to target him at the Betfred St Leger in September, for which he was cut to 10-1 (from 20) by Coral.

“I’m delighted with him,” the trainer said. “He’s done little wrong and we were confident a step up in trip would suit him. We’ll probably go down the natural route with him which is the Great Voltigeur at York and use that as a springboard to him being a St Leger contender.”

