'He's shown us something at home' - two-year-old son of Breeders' Cup winner makes impressive Doncaster debut

Chancellor , Robert Havlin's only ride of the day, was an impressive winner of the 6f juvenile maiden for John and Thady Gosden.

The Kingman colt was slowly away and short of room, but his class prevailed as he quickened clear to win by four and three-quarter lengths. He is a son of 2016 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust.

Havlin told Sky Sports Racing: "I got myself caught behind a few, but he was travelling well. He was smooth going through the gears and pricked his ears when he got to the front.

"His work has been good, he's shown us something at home as we've run him over six furlongs for the first time, but I think he'll go to seven. He'll improve a lot."

Win for Wynne

Poppy Wynne, the sister of established conditional Toby, celebrated her first winner when Swift Tuttle won the second division of the 1m6½f amateur jockeys' handicap.

The five-year-old was pushed ahead more than two furlongs out and held on by a short head from Can Can Girl, who finished best from the pack.

Wynne was having just her fourth ride, each time for the yard of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, who her brother is also attached to. Swift Tuttle was winning for just the second time in 23 races.

"He seems to like getting how own way with me a little bit," she told Sky Sports Racing. "He can be a bit sleepy in the stalls but was on it there. I probably went a bit soon, but I know that now. It's brilliant."

