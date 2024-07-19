'He’s had a torrid time' - Baba Reza makes winning return after 14-month absence to reward owners' patience

Owners Judy and Richard Peck are hoping to enjoy a few more days in the sun with Baba Reza after he made a successful return following a 14-month absence from the track.

Trained by Julie Camacho, the six-year-old last ran at Thirsk in May last year after a couple of issues, but he returned to win for the first time since 2021 when landing the 6f handicap.

Judy Peck said: "He does enjoy his racing and it showed today. We love him dearly and he’ll come and live with us when he retires, but not yet!

"He’s had a torrid time. They had a bit of a virus at the yard last year and he had to have a wind op. We’ve had him three years now, but he’s been through some really flat times. He’s been spending time in a point-to-point yard and he’s had a lot of fun, and it shows because he’s in a lovely condition."

American Arrow runs out an impressive winner of the 7f maiden at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrow on target for Osborne

Saffie Osborne continued her fruitful partnership with Ed Walker as the Lambourn trainer provided her with two of her three winners on the card.

Mollie Foster got the ball rolling as she put her experience to good use when running out an impressive winner of the 6f fillies' novice. The daughter of Acclamation improved on her debut second at Goodwood last month to defeat four rivals, who were all having their first starts.

It was Osborne’s 15th winner of the season for Walker. She said: "I always love riding winners for Ed, he’s been really good to me throughout my career and it was a nice performance from her."

Osborne doubled up when Story Horse landed the feature 1m6f handicap, before Walker's American Arrow , a daughter of US Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, made a winning debut in the following 7f maiden.

Jack Doughty and Young Fire (left) strike for trainer David O'Meara in the opening mile apprentice handicap at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Doughty's title plans

Jack Doughty has his eyes firmly set on this year’s apprentice championship after he bookended the card to apply pressure on his title rivals.

Doughty, 16, got off to the perfect start as he took full advantage of his first ride for David O’Meara when Young Fire landed the opening apprentice mile handicap.

His second winner came aboard the Tony Carroll-trained Autumn Rose , who denied Osborne a four-timer by a head in the concluding 7f fillies’ handicap.

Doughty’s double has moved him onto 18 victories alongside Mark Winn and Sean Dylan Bowen to leave the rider with title aspirations.

He said: "I’d like to be champion apprentice. We’ve still got a long way to go, but I need to keep chipping away so I get opportunities like this. Hopefully I’ll be in the shake-up.

"It was my first ride for David, so to get a winner is great. I’ve had quite a few nice outside rides for the likes of Sir Mark Prescott and Saeed bin Suroor.

"It’s nice to get a double and it’s always in the back of your mind to get winners. To get a winner for the boss is great and it’s my second win for the owners."

