Ladbrokes and Coral affected by ongoing global IT outage with Sky Sports Racing unable to broadcast live content

A global IT outage has left punters unable to place bets with Ladbrokes and Coral and has stopped Sky Sports Racing from broadcasting live content.

Customers seeking to log on to the Ladbrokes and Coral websites have been met with a message saying there is "temporary service disruption" and that users should continue to check back for updates. Ladbrokes shops have also been impacted.

The issues with Ladbrokes and Coral, which come under the parent company Entain, have been flagged by the bookmakers on social media with mirror messages posted on X .

The message said: "You might have seen the news about the global technical issue affecting airlines, banks etc. Unfortunately we're experiencing this too.

"We're working hard to resolve the issue but don't know when it will be fixed. Thanks for being so patient and apologies for the inconvenience."

Sky Sports Racing, which is due to show racing from Newbury, also posted a message on X on Friday morning. "Due to a global technical issue, Sky Sports Racing is currently unable to broadcast live. We apologise for any inconvenience," the message said.

The impact elsewhere

No problems have been reported by other bookmakers. There are eight race meetings taking place in Britain and Ireland on Friday with no courses reporting any issues with ticketing or on-course systems.

The IT outage, which has been causing issues in Europe, Australia, India, the US and New Zealand, appears to be impacting Windows PCs and software.

Sky News was unable to broadcast for a period of time on Friday morning, while air and rail passengers have been experiencing difficulties purchasing tickets, navigating through security and being checked in for their journeys.

In Britain, GP surgeries have reported trouble accessing patient medical records and booking appointments.

In a statement released on Friday, George Kurtz, the chief executive of cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, said the IT outage had been caused by a software update and was not the result of a cyberattack.

Kurtz said: "Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels.

"Our team is fully mobilised to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers."

Read this next:

Paddy Power and Sky Bet stick to their guns to offer only SP odds for Chepstow in media rights row with Arc

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.