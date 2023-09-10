'He's been better than ever' - penalised Commanche Falls flies home to land Garrowby Stakes

Commanche Falls continued his brilliant season and defied a penalty when coming from last to first to land the Listed BetGoodwin Garrowby Stakes.

The Michael Dods-trained six-year-old gave away upwards of 5lb to his rivals but flew home under Connor Beasley to score by three-quarters of a length. It was his third win this year following victories in the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury and a Curragh Listed contest.

The two-time Stewards' Cup winner was sent off the 2-1 favourite for the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh last time but could only manage fourth, and Dods praised his horse's willing attitude to bounce back to form.

"He's a pleasure to train," said Dods. "We thought he could get a place but struggle to win, yet he was at the top of his game. I thought we'd sit handier, but the gaps came and he showed a great attitude to go through them.

"He's been better than ever. He did well to win at Newbury because the ground was against him, and Ireland last time came too soon but the horse that beat him, Moss Tucker, has just won the Flying Five Stakes. He probably ran better there than we thought."

Commanche Falls could step back up in class for the Group 3 Westgrove Hotel Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh on September 24.

Dods said: "He's in a few races, including at the Curragh again, but the ground is important to him. He won't run a lot more this season as he's done so well."

Cesarewitch aim

Charlie Johnston is eager to get Yorkindness qualified for the Cesarewitch and the four-year-old filly took a step closer to that big autumn target by winning the 2m½f handicap.

While she picked up a penalty for the success, she will likely need another to increase her chances of getting into the Newmarket contest on October 14, and her trainer is already eyeing a trip to the Roodee.

"I'm hoping we can sneak in the Cesarewitch and she's got one penalty now, but will still need another run," said Johnston. "There's a two-mile-two-furlong handicap at Chester worth £80,000 [Watergate Cup] in three weeks and she could go for that.

"She'd had a really good year up until now, but only at Pontefract. She was disappointing earlier in the year here, but we know there's no trip too long for her."

Coffee hits the spot

The Coffee Pod gave his connections a healthy payday when landing the opening 6f novice contest.

The Richard Hannon-trained juvenile lost his maiden tag at the third attempt by a length, scooping the £15,462 first prize and some lucrative bonuses for his owners Middleham Park Racing.

The syndicate's racing director Tim Palin said: "We bought him at the Craven Breeze-Up for £50,000 and he was running for over £15,000 in first-place prize-money today. He also got a £15,000 Craven bonus and a €10,000 Irish Incentive voucher, so he's nearly paid for himself.

"He was third in the Ripon Hornblower last time to some good horses, and we thought this would suit him. Richard says he wants a mile eventually, so we might step him up next time. We've got the job done and hopefully can go on from here."

The form of the Ripon Hornblower was boosted again when the runner-up, Tropical Island, won the 6f nursery.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.