Haydock: 'He's been a tremendous horse' - Wakool proves his worth in the Rendlesham Hurdle

Nick Alexander was always going to find it hard to replace the retired Lake View Lad but he has unearthed another gallant grey in Wakool, who stayed on strongest in the Grade 2 Betfred Rendlesham Hurdle.

The seven-year-old was set the sternest test of his career but looked right at home at the level when battling hard to get the better of Itchy Feet under Conor O'Farrell.

"He's been a tremendous horse," said Alexander. "He's been running for us since he was a juvenile and now he's won a Grade 2, so it's brilliant.

"I thought he was never travelling – he had a hard race at Musselburgh 13 days ago and it looked like it had come too soon – but he suddenly came on the bridle turning for home."

Wakool was cut to 16-1 for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival by Betfair Sportsbook, but he is more likely to stay out of handicaps.

"He'd be qualified for the Pertemps, but I don't think he'll go," Alexander added. "Now he's a Grade 2 winner, we'll try and find another. Today was in my mind for a long time, because it's so close to Cheltenham it's quite often not the deepest Grade 2."

Back on track

Bo Zenith bounced back from a costly flop on his British debut at Sandown last month to win the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle.

Trainer Gary Moore and owner Olly Harris won the race last year with Porticello, who went on to finish sixth in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and Bo Zenith was cut to 16-1 (from 33-1) for that Cheltenham contest by Betfair Sportsbook.

Bo Zenith, who beat leading Triumph hope Blood Destiny when trained in France but was turned over at 4-11 last time, has impressed in his work at home and was backed into favouritism at 9-4 (from 9-2) before the off.

"It was a very nice performance," said winning jockey Tom Cannon. "I think they drew a line through his run at Sandown and said he'd come on for it and they were proved right.

"It's only his third go and he was a little bit green at stages and he'll come on a bundle mentally. The further he went, the better he seemed to go."

Four for Nicholls

Paul Nicholls registered an across-the-card four-timer for the day when Makin'yourmindup survived a stewards' inquiry to win the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices' Hurdle.

Makin'yourmindup has now won three of his hurdle starts for the Owners Group, but does not hold an entry for the Albert Bartlett at the festival.

One horse who did look on course for Cheltenham was hunter chase winner Famous Clermont, who powered home by 18 lengths to leave young trainer Chris Barber eyeing up the Festival Hunters' Chase.

Seventh heaven

The Mark Walford-trained Johnson's Blue recorded his seventh victory in less than 11 months when making all under Jamie Hamilton in the 3m½f handicap hurdle.

