'He's absolutely brilliant' - Harry Cobden lives up to Hollywood tag with starring role on Sure Touch in Summer Plate

Harry Cobden was a star on the red carpet this week and he showed just why he is British jump racing's leading act when guiding the highly progressive Sure Touch to Unibet Summer Plate glory.

Cobden, dubbed 'Hollywood Harry' following his role in the new ITV behind-the-scenes docuseries Champions: Full Gallop, gave the Olly Murphy-trained eight-year-old an A-list ride to deny Soul Icon by a neck.

It completed a remarkable four-timer for Sure Touch, whose winning sequence began at Uttoxeter in December, and was a second Summer Plate win in a row for Britain's champion jump jockey.

"That's just paid for my kitchen," Cobden said. "He's a lovely little horse and a great jumper. These horses who carry their head low like him are always fun to ride.

"I must admit beforehand I thought we'd go a right gallop but early doors we didn't go very quick. I travelled well but was probably doing too much, but he's very straightforward and jumped great – that's what kept me in the race."

On his whirlwind week, he added: "I've had loads of messages on all the social media sites and it's all very positive in making sure we keep up the views."

This first success in the £100,000 contest for Murphy was another notable prestigious summer jumps victory for the Grade 1-winning trainer, who scooped Haydock's Swinton Handicap Hurdle with Pickanumber in May.

Sure Touch (right) beats Soul Icon in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen Credit: Steve Davies

"He's a remarkable little horse," said Murphy. "The syndicate [Geegeez.co.uk] are fantastic and they've supported me ever since I began training. They've been really loyal to me and it's magic to do it for them.

"He was running around in novice hurdles two summers ago and has just progressed, progressed and progressed. I was always very confident, considering he went off at 14-1. He jumped magnificently.

"They're big pots to win and you want to be winning these races. It gets you rocking and rolling and I believe this is the strongest team of horses I've ever had. It's set us up well for what's beyond."

Just as in the British jockeys' championship last year, Cobden's gain was Sean Bowen's pain. Having partnered Sure Touch to victory at Perth in April, Bowen elected to ride his father Peter and brother Mickey's horse, Statuario, instead.

He finished third, one place ahead of his stablemate and dual Summer Plate hero Francky Du Berlais, who was a further one and three-quarter lengths back in fourth.

Murphy added: "Harry's absolutely brilliant. Unfortunately my stable jockey rode his dad and brother's horse, but he did have the choice. That's the way it goes in racing and you have to make those tough decisions as a jockey. Sean thought it was the right one at the time.

"I said at the back end of last season when the two boys aren't going hammer and tongs for a jockeys' title I'd love to use them both, so it's amazing when one wins a Summer Plate for you."

Read these next:

'She's not your typical mare' - Gale Mahler bound for Galway after completing fabulous five-timer

'It's like being centre-circle at a Euros game' - Ed Chamberlin hails 'great insight' of ITV's new jump racing series

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.