'He's a smashing horse, he does have a gear' - Iron Lion impresses in feature victory

Iron Lion continued his upward trajectory with his biggest success to date after storming to victory in the feature Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap.

The four-year-old powered to his third win of the season in the £50,000 contest under David Nolan, who was impressed with the smooth half-length victory over favourite Shadow Dance.

"He's a smashing horse," Nolan told Sky Sports Racing. "He's still a big, raw individual and I'd like to think he'd keep improving.

"He does have a gear. I wasn't sure whether Ripon would suit him but there's just enough give in the ground that he was comfortable. He travelled brilliantly today and picked up real good. He probably had a look late on but he's a nice horse."

The David O'Meara-trained gelding runs in the silks of Elwick Stud, which were also seen on the Curragh with the ninth-placed Lava Stream in the Irish Oaks.

Commanding win

George Scott enjoyed a rapid across-the-card double after the promising Mission Command scored just 20 minutes after stablemate Phantom Flight won the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury.

The gelded son of Acclamation sealed the double in style with a striking victory in the 5f maiden stakes under Oisin Orr, stretching clear in the final furlong to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Mason magic

Joanna Mason closed in on her best winning tally with her 43rd success of the season on the Mick and David Easterby-trained Sondad .

The 34-year-old jockey is now four wins away from beating her record from 2022 after holding off the sustained challenge of odds-on favourite Flowstate to win the 6f novice stakes.

