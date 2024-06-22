'He's a horse who's fast improving' - progressive Hand Of God gets Harry Charlton on the board in Golden Gates

Harry Charlton enjoyed a breakthrough first Royal Ascot winner as sole licence-holder in emphatic style, as Hand Of God and William Buick burst clear of their rivals to land the Golden Gates Stakes in the style of a horse who is going places fast.

Charlton had already saddled two seconds from just three runners at the meeting and, while Kikkuli's short-head defeat in the Jersey came as a pleasant surprise, King's Gambit's luckless run behind Jayarebe in the Hampton Court on Thursday must have been tough to take.

Wearing the same white and red silks of Mohammed Jaber as he had aboard King's Gambit, Buick sent Hand Of God for home shortly after turning in and the pair atoned in spectacular fashion.

"I loved everything he did," said Buick, who had a length and three-quarters in hand over Cambridge at the line. "He gets in a lovely rhythm. I was drawn 17 and it wasn't an easy task so [this is] fantastic. He's a horse who's fast improving.

"King's Gambit was very unlucky for Harry and Mr Jaber in the Hampton Court. It was force of circumstance in that race whereas in this race everything went right for us. I'm delighted we could get some compensation."

Charlton shared in the victory of Thesis in the 2022 Britannia with father Roger, but this time he was able to welcome back a first winner at the meeting since becoming the sole custodian of the historic Beckhampton Stables.

"The plan was to try and sit mid-div and not be three off the rail," said Charlton. "I think he was further back and three off the rail at some point so it wasn't perfect but he picked up great.

"Mohammed Jaber has had a tough week watching King's Gambit and we all thought we were a bit unlucky, so for him to get a winner is important."

Read more:

'You can't dwell in the pit of despair' - Callum Shepherd bounces back as electric Isle Of Jura lands Hardwicke Stakes

'I'm speechless' - Bedtime Story promoted to 1,000 Guineas favourite after breathtaking Chesham success

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.