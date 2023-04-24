'He hasn't turned a hair' - dramatic Chelmsford loser Concorde gets back to winning ways

Concorde, the horse who , quickly resumed his rapid progression with an effortless success in the mile handicap.

The George Boughey-trained three-year-old suffered a shock nose defeat four days ago after Cosgrave eased up too early. He was given a 28-day ban for the ride.

However, sent off at 2-15, Concorde had a less dramatic outing and flew past his rivals to score easily by ten lengths under Ben Curtis.

"It's nice to get his head back in front after what happened last time," the winning jockey said. "We went an even gallop but I just had to squeeze him along and wake him up turning in, but he saw out the trip well and he'll stay further in time."

It was a second – and should have been a third win – in the space of a week for the Susan Roy-owned Concorde, who could make another quick return as he is entered in mile handicaps at Haydock on Saturday and Wetherby on Sunday.

Curtis said: "He thrives off his racing. You can't knock his constitution and he's so mentally well. He takes everything in his stride and he hasn't turned a hair at all."

Happy Haslam

Ben Haslam's brilliant form since the start of the Flat turf season continued when Lightening Company struck in the feature 1m2f handicap.

His one-and-three-quarter-length win took Haslam's strike-rate on the turf to 33 per cent this Flat season, with five winners from 15 runners.

"I don't know what went wrong last year but a lot of my horses weren't quite right, but this has been brilliant," he said. "The ones that aren't winning are even running really well so long may it continue.

"It'll be York next for the Dante meeting as he deserves a shot at a good race, although this took some winning."

Billy Loughnane: star apprentice got his first winner at the track on his first ride Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Perfect Billys

Billy Loughnane ticked off his first winner at the track on his first ride when guiding Billy Webster to a winning debut in the opening 5f novice. The star apprentice has had three winners from four rides for trainer George Scott.

"Things didn't go to plan but that's my first ride and first winner here, and three winners for Mr Scott, which is great. Long may it continue," said Loughnane.

Family joy

William Bethell heaped praise on daughter and trainer Harriet for On The River's shock winning debut for the yard in the other mile handicap.

The winning owner said: "Harriet picked him out for me at the sales via video and they're a bit of a Motley Crue, but that was completely unexpected."

Fine ride

Jack Garritty produced a fine front-running ride when the one-eyed Giovanni Change landed the 2m5½f handicap.

"He got a bit tired in front but he was in such a good rhythm," he said. "There's not a lot of races like that on the Flat, so it gave me good stead riding in bumpers in the winter."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.