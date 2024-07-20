'He has a huge stride on him' - Betfair Sprint Cup aim for exciting Hackwood winner Elite Status

Karl Burke is preparing a twin attack on the Betfair Sprint Cup after Elite Status took his course record to two wins from two runs in the Group 3 Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes.

The Middleham trainer already had July Cup runner-up Swingalong pencilled in for Haydock's Group 1 on September 7 and was quick to add Elite Status to the team after he came from off the pace to beat Lake Forest by half a length, with last year's Sprint Cup winner Regional back in fourth.

Elite Status has a habit of knocking a joint at home and missed last month's Commonwealth Cup as a result but he clearly possesses immense talent and will bid for a first Group 1 victory at Haydock.

"He's been very frustrating and we were gutted he couldn't run in the Commonwealth," said Burke. "It's not a serious injury, it's just an annoying one. It's like having a cut on your foot and you keep touching it.

"He's wrapped up all the time and, as long as he doesn't touch it at exercise, which he hasn't done since Ascot, it heals. They grow out of it and I think he's very talented.

"He has a huge stride on him but I don't think we'd want to stretch him any further than six. Haydock would be the plan for him and Swingalong."

Stable jockey Clifford Lee could be left with a tricky decision to make in the Sprint Cup and gave little indication which way he might sway.

"I feel like he's probably a little bit babyish still," said Lee of Elite Status. "There's a lot more improvement to come and it will be a tough decision. Hopefully I pick the right one and everything falls right on the day."

Phantom takes flight for Scott

A week after his stable star Isle Of Jura was ruled out for the season with injury, George Scott unleashed another potential middle-distance flagbearer when Phantom Flight made a winning debut for his new yard in the Listed BetVictor-sponsored Steventon Stakes.

Isle Of Jura, who was being aimed at Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes before meeting with a setback, landed the Triple Crown in Bahrain over the winter and a trip to the Middle East ultimately beckons for Phantom Flight.

"We bought him for the Bahrain International and just wondered whether he'd end up being rated high enough but he certainly will be now," said Scott. "He looks a really exciting recruit and the boss, Shaikh Nasser, gets all the credit. He lets me try to find horses wherever I can and he's so supportive and willing."

Phantom Flight finished runner-up to Al Aasy in the same race last year when trained by James Horton but turned the tables on that rival as he came home a length clear of the 2023 winner under in-form Callum Shepherd.

Temporize toughs it out

Temporize could bid for a repeat victory at Glorious Goodwood after making all under Connor Beasley in the 2m½f handicap, sealing a first winner at Newbury for trainer Syd Hosie.

"I thought he'd have gone close at Royal Ascot last time but he just didn't get a run," said Hosie. "We decided to be positive and turned him loose from the four-furlong marker."

Temporize was successful in the 2m4½f handicap at Goodwood 12 months ago and Hosie added: "We might go back for the race he won last year and perhaps have another go at the Cesarewitch afterwards."

