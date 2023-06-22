Hayley Turner mount Docklands justifies Britannia gamble into 6-1 favourite from 14

Harry Eustace and Hayley Turner combined for a Royal Ascot winner for the second year in a row as Docklands landed a significant gamble.

The progressive three-year-old was put up 14lb for a six-and-half length win over course and distance on his handicap debut last month and was backed into 6-1 favourite having been 14-1 on Wednesday.

Docklands picked up powerfully on the stands’ side under Turner to deny the Roger Varian-trained New Endeavour.

It was a fourth Royal Ascot winner for Turner, whose last success at the meeting came when guiding Latin Lover to victory in last season’s Palace of Holyroodhouse on Eustace’s first runner at the meeting.

