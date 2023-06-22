Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
17:00 Ascot

Hayley Turner mount Docklands justifies Britannia gamble into 6-1 favourite from 14

Docklands: won over course and distance last month
Docklands: won the BritanniaCredit: Alex Davidson
Play29 ran
17:00 Ascot1m Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Docklands
    fav6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8New Endeavour
    22/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    26Urban Sprawl
    50/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    22Thunder Ball
    66/1

Harry Eustace and Hayley Turner combined for a Royal Ascot winner for the second year in a row as Docklands landed a significant gamble.

The progressive three-year-old was put up 14lb for a six-and-half length win over course and distance on his handicap debut last month and was backed into 6-1 favourite having been 14-1 on Wednesday.

Docklands picked up powerfully on the stands’ side under Turner to deny the Roger Varian-trained New Endeavour.

It was a fourth Royal Ascot winner for Turner, whose last success at the meeting came when guiding Latin Lover to victory in last season’s Palace of Holyroodhouse on Eustace’s first runner at the meeting.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 22 June 2023Last updated 17:24, 22 June 2023
icon
17:00 AscotPlay
Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Colts & Geldings)29 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Docklands
    fav6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8New Endeavour
    22/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    26Urban Sprawl
    50/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    22Thunder Ball
    66/1
more inReports
more inReports