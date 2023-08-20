Generous owner rewarded with winner after sharing 'good information' about his horse's chance

Cobalt Blue is named after a colour commonly used for antique porcelain but his confident part-owner had no issue in seeing his price smashed for the mile maiden, and the well-supported runner struck in fine style.

Chris Fahy had reportedly been telling racecourse punters to back the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old and his advice paid off as the 11-8 shot scored at the tenth attempt to defeat Paternoster Square for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Fahy told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm friends with everybody. I think it's important that if you've got a good feeling, the information's good and the horse has got a nice chance then it's great if the punters can win some money. A lot of times they don't get the information. I'm happy that people backed him on the racecourse."

Fahy has also played a small part in David Egan's rise to prominence. He was a part-owner of Trick Of The Light, who gave Egan the first of his 161 winners for Varian at Bath six years ago.

The jockey said: "It's nice to ride another for Chris, he's very enthusiastic.

"Cobalt Blue was always good enough to win a race of this nature and he's been consistent. It took us a while to get past the Crisfords' horse but he's done it well."

Back for more

Tony Carroll dominated Brighton's three-day meeting at the start of the month and returned with a winner as Send In The Clouds landed the 1m4f handicap.

