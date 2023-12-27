'He galloped them into submission' - Caldwell Potter destroys rivals to land Grade 1 for Gordon Elliott

Caldwell Potter wasn't even top-rated of Gordon Elliott's two-horse team according to the Future Champions Novice Hurdle market but his light emerged from behind a few highly regarded bushels to stamp its authority all over what looked a deep Grade 1.

In doing so, not only did Jack Kennedy's relentless mount trump his better fancied stablemate Down Memory Lane , he was also far too good for the four-strong Closutton delegation as Willie Mullins' juggernaut struggled to build the ominous momentum with which it is usually so synonymous.

Daddy Long Legs, the 9-4 favourite to secure Mullins an eighth win in this €100,000 Paddy Power-backed affair, didn't jump well and his challenge never materialised with Paul Townend pulling up the market leader on the home turn. Given the bottomless conditions, a four-year-old having just the third run of his life at such an exalted level might be entitled to be forgiven one indifferent turn.

In that sense, credit to Daddy Long Legs' stablemate Predators Gold, who had a similar profile, for being the only one to finish within a country mile of Caldwell Potter, with the third-placed Down Memory Lane officially beaten by 44 and a half lengths.

This was a real slog of a two-miler, and Caldwell Potter was best-equipped for such a test. From the off, Kennedy only ever had Westport Cove, who set strong fractions, in front of him.

He kept a healthy remove behind and, when the pace-setter cried enough, the partnership led three-out before keeping on to score by six-and-a-half lengths after Predators Gold made a hash of the last.

Caldwell Potter had won a maiden hurdle at the second time of asking in similar conditions at Navan, and Kennedy positioned him in such a way as to not overcomplicate it here.

Caldwell Potter (far side): another Grade 1 winner for Gordon Elliott at the Christmas festival Credit: Patrick McCann

The five-year-old son of Martaline was duly introduced into the markets for both the Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdles, with Paddy Power going 8-1 about him for the former and Corals putting him in at 12-1 for the latter.

A full or half brother to Mighty Potter – who won this race in 2021 – French Dynamite, Brighterdaysahead and Indiana Jones, he is certainly bred to excel.

"She is some mammy so she is," Elliott quipped of the unraced dam Matnie. "Jack just kept it simple on him. He said he loved the ground and just galloped them into submission. He is a nice horse."

Asked if he was surprised by which one of his reprsentatives emerged in front, Elliott said: "I wasn't surprised, no. He won well at Navan and he's very, very tough.

"We knew he'd improved and we knew that the rain would suit him. Jack was always confident on him and he looks nice. We'll enjoy today and see what happens."

He added: "I wouldn't be shocked if we'd step him up in trip at some stage. He might not have the class of Mighty Potter, but he's very tough and a chaser in the making."

Caldwell Potter, owned by the increasingly omnipotent Caldwell Construction, returned at odds of 6-1 here. Down Memory Lane had gone off at 5-2 but Elliott maintained conditions took a toll on Derek O'Connor's mount.

"Derek said he never walked on the ground and was beaten after two hurdles," he said. "He jumped like he was laboured."

