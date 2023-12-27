Dinoblue delivers Grade 1 glory in clean sweep of the places for Willie Mullins and JP McManus
- 1st5Dinoblue9/4
- 2nd3Gentleman De Mee11/2
- 3rd4Saint Roi16/1
Dinoblue continued her rapid rise through the ranks with a breakthrough Grade 1 victory in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.
The six-year-old, a Grade 3 winner at Naas on her comeback, swept by stablemate Gentleman De Mee to record an easy success in atrocious conditions. Saint Roi was a distant third to give trainer Willie Mullins and owner JP McManus the first three horses in the race.
Captain Guinness bitterly disappointed and was pulled up, while Dysart Dynamo fell at the final fence.
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 27 December 2023inReports
Last updated 13:23, 27 December 2023
- The King George crowd is a real concern - but those who came to Kempton were richly entertained
- Leopardstown: Kala Conti goes one better at Grade 2 level as Gordon Elliott lands treble
- Wincanton: Goshhowposh 14-1 for Pertemps Final after qualifier victory for Hobbs and White
- Kempton: Patrick Neville nominates Stayers' Hurdle as potential target for 100-1 shot after handicap success in finale
- Limerick: Loughglynn makes it two out of two over hurdles and is cut for the Albert Bartlett
- The King George crowd is a real concern - but those who came to Kempton were richly entertained
- Leopardstown: Kala Conti goes one better at Grade 2 level as Gordon Elliott lands treble
- Wincanton: Goshhowposh 14-1 for Pertemps Final after qualifier victory for Hobbs and White
- Kempton: Patrick Neville nominates Stayers' Hurdle as potential target for 100-1 shot after handicap success in finale
- Limerick: Loughglynn makes it two out of two over hurdles and is cut for the Albert Bartlett