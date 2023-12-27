Racing Post logo
13:10 Leopardstown

Dinoblue delivers Grade 1 glory in clean sweep of the places for Willie Mullins and JP McManus

Dinoblue: landed the Grade 3 chase at Naas
Dinoblue: won a Grade 1 at Leopardstown on WednesdayCredit: Patrick McCann
13:10 Leopardstown2m 1f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 2m 1fClass:
Dinoblue continued her rapid rise through the ranks with a breakthrough Grade 1 victory in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.

The six-year-old, a Grade 3 winner at Naas on her comeback, swept by stablemate Gentleman De Mee to record an easy success in atrocious conditions. Saint Roi was a distant third to give trainer Willie Mullins and owner JP McManus the first three horses in the race.

Captain Guinness bitterly disappointed and was pulled up, while Dysart Dynamo fell at the final fence.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 27 December 2023inReports

Last updated 13:23, 27 December 2023

Paddy's Rewards Club Chase (Grade 1)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Dinoblue
    9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Gentleman De Mee
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Saint Roi
    16/1
