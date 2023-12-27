Dinoblue delivers Grade 1 glory in clean sweep of the places for Willie Mullins and JP McManus

Dinoblue continued her rapid rise through the ranks with a breakthrough Grade 1 victory in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.

The six-year-old, a Grade 3 winner at Naas on her comeback, swept by stablemate Gentleman De Mee to record an easy success in atrocious conditions. Saint Roi was a distant third to give trainer Willie Mullins and owner JP McManus the first three horses in the race.

Captain Guinness bitterly disappointed and was pulled up, while Dysart Dynamo fell at the final fence.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.