Who is the Leopardstown trial winner you should be following as the season unfolds?

'She interests me more for the Oaks'

I was most impressed with Never Ending Story and liked the way she finished her race in the 1,000 Guineas Trial, with the other two fillies with triple-figure ratings filling the places. She recorded her best RPR over a mile last season and a return to that trip, and stepping up further as the year goes on, will surely bring about improvement. She does, however, have plenty to find with Tahiyra and stablemate Meditate on last year’s form and interests me more for the Oaks, for which she is a best-priced 14-1, than the 1,000 Guineas.

Jack Haynes, reporter

'There was no fluke about his victory'

I don't think there was any fluke about White Birch's victory in the Ballysax Stakes and, despite not holding any fancy entries, he would be the one I would take out of the race. Alexandroupolis, who was well fancied for the Derby beforehand, had every chance turning for home but couldn't lay a glove on him. The way White Birch finished his race, having received a hefty bump in the straight, was impressive, and he showed battling qualities to regain the lead after being headed. He had already displayed serious pace when winning his maiden over seven furlongs so I don't think he would look out of place dropping to a mile for the Guineas at Newmarket or the Curragh but I'd love to see him go even further and have a crack at the Derby.

Harry Wilson, reporter

'His action is that of a horse who wants a sound surface'

Hans Andersen was quite a way down the pecking order among the Coolmore two-year-olds by the end of last year, but Aidan O'Brien might reap the benefit of having put him away after his defeat in a soft-ground National Stakes. His action is that of a horse who wants a sound surface and so he deserves plenty of credit for coping with Leopardstown's tacky ground, putting daylight between himself and his rivals before idling in front. The assumption with progeny of Frankel is that they have stamina in abundance, but Hans Andersen is out of an Arcano mare, so it remains to be seen if he stays further than seven furlongs. He does look to have plenty of raw ability. Never Ending Story was much the best in the 1,000 Guineas Trial, a cheering thought for both Dermot Weld and Christopher Head, since Tahiyra and Blue Rose Cen handed her decisive defeats in last season's Moyglare Stakes and Prix Marcel Boussac respectively.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.