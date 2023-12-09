'He made some useful sorts look extremely ordinary' - three experts offer a horse to follow from Saturday's jump racing

There were some top performances across Britain and Ireland on Saturday despite the rain and heavy ground doing its best to slow everyone down. Who impressed our reporters the most?

Won, 2m4½f beginners chase, Navan

By David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

JP McManus is assembling a top squad of staying novice chasers and Indiana Dream could be absolutely anything. He's huge and made some useful sorts look extremely ordinary in the 2m4½f beginners chase at Navan.

The race probably fell apart a bit with Hiddenvalley Lake coming down three out, but Mark Walsh looked to have everything taken care of from a long way out and barely moved a muscle in sauntering 13 lengths clear of Saint Felicien, who is no mug.

McManus now has Corbetts Cross, Inthepocket, Fact To File and Indiana Dream to aim at the novice chases at Cheltenham and don't be surprised if the last-named ends up being the best of the bunch. This was so easy on the eye.

Second, 2m3½f novice hurdle, Chepstow

By James Stevens, West Country correspondent

As a big Gidleigh Park fan I was glad to see Range, a runner-up behind him at Exeter, boost the form in fairly smart fashion yet the second could be the one to follow.

The Kim Bailey-trained Magical Escape was the only horse able to keep up with the winner as the front two pulled miles clear and he galloped all the way to the line.

This attritional test placed major emphasis on stamina, which looks to be his forte, so expect him to improve when upped to three miles. Get him in your tracker as he's an obvious winner in waiting.

Second, Henry VIII Novices' Chase, Sandown

By James Burn, Lambourn correspondent

Could the team behind last week's Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino have a contender for next year's race on their hands already?

Colonel Harry (right): finished second to Le Patron in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown

It might sound far-fetched, but tis the season of goodwill, so bear with me as Colonel Harry, who was a fine second in the Henry VIII, is in a similar mould to his Jamie Snowden-trained stablemate in that he was useful over two miles as a novice hurdler, has improved for going over fences and and will surely get better when going up in trip; another furlong or so might have helped him reel in the winner Le Patron.

Long held in high regard, the six-year-old, who sports the Glyn-Davies family's increasingly familiar silks, might have preferred even more testing ground, especially over 2m, but he is in the right hands and appears to have plenty of options.

Read more . . .

'Attacker' Jonbon has JP McManus excited for El Fabiolo rematch after battling to fifth Grade 1 victory

'Hopefully, it is a bit of good advertising' - David Noonan enjoys Grade 1 breakthrough with 16-1 Le Patron

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.