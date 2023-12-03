Expert jury: is Impaire Et Passe still the main Champion Hurdle threat to Constitution Hill?

Impaire Et Passe saw his unbeaten record come to an end in the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle on Sunday, but do our team think he remains Constitution Hill's main rival in the Champion Hurdle?

'He might be the best of the rest'

I genuinely don't think being outstayed by a horse who goes incredibly well fresh is anything to be ashamed of whatsoever. Impaire Et Passe still travelled and jumped like a seriously talented animal, but he did too much too soon in the race and paid the price on the run-in. I think he is now the main threat to Constitution Hill, having believed State Man was before the Hatton's Grace, although I'm probably in the minority there. The air of invincibility is gone and he won't beat Constitution Hill, but he might just be best of the rest. Don't judge him too harshly on this. Make a judgement when he gets a strongly run two miles.

David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor

'He has a better chance of getting closer to Nicky Henderson’s superstar'

Barring injury or any hiccups, it’s almost safe to say that Constitution Hill will win the Champion Hurdle this season. State Man had a good go at ending his unbeaten record in March, but I believe Impaire Et Passe has a better chance of getting closer to Nicky Henderson’s superstar. Although he suffered his first defeat in the Hatton's Grace, Impaire Et Passe jumped cleanly all the way round and was just nicked on the line by a horse who obviously stays further and has won first time out on each start when returning from a break. For me, Impaire Et Passe has more speed and potential and will massively improve for this run. He remains Constitution Hill’s chief threat in March.

Liam Headd, reporter

'There's little doubt he remains the chief danger'

Stepping into open company for the first time I thought Impaire Et Passe ran a perfectly respectable race and there’s little doubt that he remains the chief danger to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle. His Hatton's Grace conqueror Teahupoo is developing into one of the best hurdlers in training and represented a stable in red-hot form, and that pair finished well clear of Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Ashroe Diamond, solid yardstick Zanahiyr and the progressive Buddy One, so the form stacks up. Impaire Et Passe races as though a strongly run two miles is going to bring out the best in him and I’m sure that Willie Mullins will have left plenty to work on with a view to March.

Joe Eccles, reporter

