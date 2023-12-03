Teahupoo lands back-to-back Hatton's Grace Hurdles to end Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten record

For a second successive year the Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo defeated a warm favourite to win the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle – this time ending Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten record.

Partnered by Jack Kennedy, who completed a double with Elliott after Royal Bond success with Farren Glory, the six-year-old battled hard with last season's Ballymore hero and got his head in front again by a length.

It's now five wins in the Grade 1 for Elliott, who saddled Teahupoo to beat Honeysuckle in the race 12 months ago.

Speaking to Racing TV, Kennedy said: "It was brilliant. I think he's improving and he's a stronger horse this year – he's a pleasure to ride.

"I was able to make Paul [Townend] do more than he wanted to be doing and that played into my hands a bit. My lad stays and I was always happy enough. I was slow coming away from the last, but he picked up well.

"I've been riding him in his work and it's probably better than it was last year. I would have been disappointed if he hadn't run a big race. I'm delighted it's all worked out."

Kennedy added: "Hopefully this can be his season and it's onwards and upwards. He has a bit of class and two and a half miles is grand. People probably have him down as a slogger, but he's not just that, he has that class."

Teahupoo was cut to 4-1 (from 6) with Betfair Sportsbook for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, while Impaire Et Passe has gone out to 16-1 (from 11). Impaire Et Passe moved out to 8-1 (from 11-2) for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, March 12)

Coral: 2-5 Constitution Hill, 6 State Man, 7 Impaire Et Passe, 20 Vauban, 25 Marine Nationale, 33 bar.

Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, March 13)

Betfair Spotsbook: 4 Teehupoo, 9-2 Theleme, 14 Irish Point, 16 Impaire Et Passe, 20 Sir Gerhard, Sire Du Berlais, West Balboa, 25 bar.

Read these next:

Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus stays on best to gain a breakthrough Grade 1 win in Drinmore Chase

Farren Glory strikes late to land thrilling Royal Bond for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Was there a Grand National winner lurking in the Coral Gold Cup? Our experts all agree on one horse

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.