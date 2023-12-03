'He's a total character' - Irish Grand National hero I Am Maximus cashes in for Willie Mullins and Jody McGarvey

The last day as a novice chaser for I Am Maximus proved to be one of his biggest days as a novice chaser as the son of Authorized gave Willie Mullins his fourth win in the Drinmore, and his first since Valseur Lido in 2014.

The second-season novice had memorably broken his maiden over fences in last season's Irish Grand National at this venue, which meant he could race on as a novice until this day, and what a way to take advantage.

This was his first run since and the portents were not particularly great. Sharjah looked the first string for Willie Mullins and Mark Walsh preferred Perceval Legallois of the two JP McManus runners. Jody McGarvey was the rider entrusted to get I Am Maximus home on this occasion, and in doing so partnered his fourth career Grade 1 winner, three of them at Fairyhouse.

As McGarvey bided his time, the horse looked more straightforward than at any other time since arriving in Ireland and he found plenty from the last to go away from Found A Fifty to score by two and a half lengths.

I Am Maximus and Jody McGarvey return after Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann

It has been a challenging year for McGarvey, who said: “I spent most of last season on the sidelines through niggly injuries and a couple of surgeries, but thankfully I got everything straightened out.

"When you come back after such a long time it can be hard to get yourself going but thankfully I'm riding for the people I am in Mr McManus and Frank Berry. That's been huge. They're giving me the chance to get on these horses so I'm forever grateful to them.

“It's nice to have rides on these big days let alone one with a chance, so when they put it together and actually win it's a great feeling. I knew he'd stay well. He has his own ideas about things, his jumping can be a bit tricky at times but on the whole he jumped well today, and into the straight I knew I'd hit the line well, but I didn't want to be in front too soon.

"I knew once I got upsides the horse in front I'd definitely stay. He met the last well and galloped all the way out to the line. He has a bit of class too."

I Am Maximus has now given connections a dilemma. The Grand National had been the aim, but classier targets might now await him and he was even cut to a best-priced 33-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Mullins said: “That was a nice bonus on his last day as a novice. He won his maiden in nice circumstances and then to do that on his last day as a novice was good too!”

“He's a total character but he looks a class horse now and not just a handicapper so we might have some different plans for him. We were hoping he might have a chance but it was more in hope, and the fact it was his last run as a novice made us give him his chance.

"He's clearly improved and showed he has that bit of class when he needs it. We were thinking of the Grand National but maybe we'll stick to Grade 1 races with him, we'll see.”

