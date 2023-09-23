Beresford? Million? Mill Reef? Which two-year-old race did our experts feel threw up the best performance

On Saturday, Newbury, Newmarket, Ayr and the Curragh all staged important tests ahead of the big Autumn juvenile prizes. Which performance most impressed our experts?

'The winner is surely going to get an enormous rating for a debutante winner'

It almost seems unfair on Beresford Stakes winner Deepone that his own stablemate One Look will steal all the headlines from the Curragh, but the winner of the Goffs Million is surely going to get an enormous rating for a debutante, given she has thrashed the Lowther runner-up Cherry Blossom.

Paddy Twomey and owners the Connolly Racing Syndicate can't be blamed for aiming at a race worth €610,000 to the winner with a filly that cost around a tenth of that price, rather than worrying about the Prix Marcel Boussac or the Cheveley Park Stakes next weekend. That said, the recent prize-money spiral in sales races continues to be a concern when it comes to upholding the status of established Group races.

One Look and Billy Lee streak clear of the field in the Goffs Million Credit: Patrick McCann

As to where she could end up next season, she showed so much boot over seven furlongs that one of the Guineas looks an obvious target for the daughter of Gleneagles, although she comes from a family curated by Sven and Karina Hanson that is shot through with middle-distance performers, so it can't be ruled out that she could thrive over further than a mile.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

'Diego Velazquez remained at home and saw his status boosted'

Deepone made all in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh for men of the moment Billy Lee and Paddy Twomey Credit: Patrick McCann

It felt as though no star juvenile emerged on Saturday but I liked the performance of Deepone in the Beresford Stakes and that could bode well for leading Derby fancy Diego Velazquez.

The Paddy Twomey-trained son of Study Of Man took up proceedings after a furlong and was not for catching, galloping clear and suggesting a mile will be his minimum trip. He could be a Derby dark horse.

However, it did not look like the strongest field and the Aidan O'Brien battalion behind him seemed average. The trainer's Diego Velazquez remained at home and saw his status boosted, with Deepone having finished four lengths behind him at Leopardstown in September.

Matt Rennie, reporter

'She clearly has no shortage of speed'

Prime Art looks a smart filly for Johnny Murtagh on the basis of her Firth of Clyde win at Ayr Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Prime Art may not have been one of the fancied runners in the betting for the Group 3 Firth of Clyde Stakes at Ayr – nor one of the obvious contenders on ratings – but don't let that put you off her.

There was no fluke about the way she took what appeared to be a competitive race and made it look like a one-sided affair. She quickened smartly to win comfortably by nearly two lengths.

She improved to win a maiden when dropped back to this trip at Naas just nine days earlier and clearly has no shortage of speed. That turn of foot should help this €110,000 yearling repay more of her purchase price before the season is out.

David Carr, reporter

