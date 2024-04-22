'Everyone keeps writing me off!' - Sean Bowen still fighting on in British jockeys' title race after another crucial winner

Sean Bowen showed he will not end his British jump jockeys' championship bid without a fight when Valens Bruyee landed the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle.

Bowen switched to the Rebecca Curtis-trained six-year-old after his original mount was a non-runner and closed the gap on title leader Harry Cobden to seven with the head success. It took the rider to 152 winners this campaign, with Cobden on 159 before the season finale at Sandown on Saturday.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Everyone keeps writing me off! You can't let it go and you've got to keep on going to the last day. I'll keep on fighting and I've got a busy week coming up."

On the winner, Bowen added: "Rebecca told me beforehand that he's big and gangly, so just keep sending him at every hurdle. I tried that and he popped most of them. He was getting lonely, but was never letting the runner-up [Call Me Arthur] pass when he came to him."

Bowen narrowly missed out on a double when Rouge De L'Quest was beaten a head by Take Your Time in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

Mullins might

Willie Mullins notched his first winner at the track in his British trainers' title quest when Rath Gaul Boy sauntered to victory in the 2m novice hurdle.

Mullins got the breakthrough with his first runner at the Welsh venue with the seven-year-old's effortless two-length success.

Fine form

Ella Pickard's Bullets Hill backed up his Exeter win three days earlier when defying top weight under Harriet Tucker in the concluding 2m novice handicap hurdle.

