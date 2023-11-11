Declan Bates could be back in Britain as former jump jockey sets up Ascot mission on Aussie star Pride Of Jenni

West Wind Blows ran out of puff in his bid to make it third time lucky in Australia but a former regular on the racecourses of both Britain and Ireland had cause to celebrate at Flemington, where Declan Bates produced a tour de force display in the saddle for the second consecutive Saturday.

Having finished second in both the Turnbull Stakes and Caulfield Cup, West Wind Blows failed to fire in the TAB Champions Stakes, weakening into ninth under Jamie Spencer after badly missing the start and then being rushed up to the pace.

In contrast, Bates was always in front aboard Pride Of Jenni and executed a perfect dictating ride to land the Kennedy Champions Mile, exquisitely repeating the tactics he employed on the six-year-old mare in last week's Empire Rose Stakes.

Bates, who rode 40 jumps winners in Ireland before notching 42 British Flat successes between 2013 and 2015, could now get the chance to make a glorious return to Britain, with trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace revealing Royal Ascot could be a target for Pride Of Jenni, named after owner Tony Ottobre's late daughter Jennifer.

"I had ridden one Group 1 winner in my entire career before this carnival, so to get two in a week, and especially one in a race like this against really proper horses, is amazing," said Bates, who unsurprisingly has no regrets about swapping hemispheres.

"Coming out here has been the making of me," he added. "My riding has improved so much and I have learned how to talk a bit better, which helps you to get on these good horses. Coming to the other side of the world has taken me out of my comfort zone and forced me to improve. It is the best thing I have ever done – and this has to go down as my best day."

Atishu and James McDonald land the TAB Champions Stakes, with West Wind Blows (second left) back in ninth Credit: Racing Photos

It was a much less satisfying day for Spencer and trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, whose one-time team member Without A Fight defeated West Wind Blows in the Caulfield Cup before capturing Tuesday's Lexus Melbourne Cup. On this occasion, West Wind Blows was a spent force over a furlong from home, eventually trailing home three and a half lengths behind the Chris Waller-trained Atishu , who had chased home Pride Of Jenni last Saturday.

Spencer – who picked up an eight-day careless riding ban that runs from November 18 to 25 – said: "He was slowly away and it was an unsatisfactory race. He may be coming to the end of a long year as well. Normally he would fight but I didn't get to put up much of a fight today."

Unlike Pride Of Jenni, the James McDonald-ridden Atishu is not under consideration for the royal meeting. "I think we'll leave you to win your own 2000-metre races – you're too good for us," said Waller. It is, however, entirely possible that Imperatriz would be too good for anything Europe could throw at her next June.

New Zealand's sprint sensation banked her third Group 1 of the Australian spring when readily winning the Darley Champions Sprint for trainer Mark Walker, whose jockey, Opie Bosson, said: "I would love to see her go to Ascot and show the world what she can do. She is a top-class sprinter and has just beaten a strong field there."

Walker said any decision about a trip to Britain would be taken at a later date, but Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith – part of a 58,021 Flemington attendance – is definitely hoping Imperatriz and Pride Of Jenni both travel.

"I would be very keen to see Imperatriz come over because she looks the ideal type," said Smith. "It's early days but they are interested, which is the main thing. We have never had a New Zealand winner, so there is a chance to make new history.

"Pride Of Jenni beat a deep field of quality milers, all of which were on our list as possible Queen Anne horses. After that performance, she is clearly our target."

