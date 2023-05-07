'Dealing with the lack of success is much easier because I'm not going home and drinking'

Two fabulous thoroughbreds fought out the finish of the Qipco 1,000 Guineas. More than anything, however, the first fillies' Classic was the story of two comeback kings.

The battle between Mawj and Tahiyra was a thoroughly absorbing spectacle, one that concentrated the attention throughout the final two furlongs. So impossible was it to take your eyes off the duelling protagonists that it was initially surprising to discover how much daylight had been created between them and the rest. Not all runnings of the 1,000 Guineas are this memorable. We can be certain Oisin Murphy and Saeed Bin Suroor will never forget it.

The winning trainer and jockey have regularly joined forces but never has the product of their shared labours been so significant. Each has had adversity to overcome, perhaps even a mountain to climb. Murphy did not ride in races at all last year, having been banned for breaking the sport's strict Covid rules and twice failing alcohol tests. A jockey who once made clear he wanted to succeed Frankie Dettori as the face of racing was found guilty of actions prejudicial to the sport's reputation. He was temporarily forced to look on as an outsider. Bin Suroor was never once cast aside but suffered sustained disappointment as a loyal Godolphin insider.