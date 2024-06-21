Crystal Black thunders home to give the Keane family a special success

Gerard Keane saddled his first ever Royal Ascot winner as Crystal Black landed the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes and it was made all the more special as his son Colin did the steering on board the 11-1 shot.

The six-year-old, owned by the Wear A Pink Ribbon syndicate, landed his first two starts of the season at the Curragh and was stepping up to 1m4f for the first time in his career.

Having been assigned a tricky draw in four, Keane settled his mount in rear and began to unleash a withering run down the outside at the two-furlong pole alongside eventual fourth and 7-4 favourite Ethical Diamond.

Once hitting the front inside the furlong marker, the winner stayed on powerfully to score by two and a quarter lengths with the David O'Meara-trained Epic Poet staying on into second.

This was Crystal Black's fourth success in a row, a run that was kicked off by a success in the lucrative Northfields handicap at the Curragh in September and he was appearing off an 18lb higher mark today than for that victory.

The winning trainer, who was saddling his first runner in Britain since 2011, told ITV: "It's just unbelievable. I often said I dreamed of having a Cheltenham horse but never thought we'd have a Royal Ascot horse. We got the horse and early on he gave us plenty of hardship as he was wrong early on last year.

"When he was right, he had a great finish to the year and he's just progressed ever since. He's had a trouble-free run the whole way this year. He was supposed to run in the Lincoln and looking back now, it's the best thing ever he didn't. I messed up the passport and it wasn't in on time.

"He probably would have needed the run badly and he still needed the run when he won the first day five weeks later."

When asked about the ride his son Colin, a five-time Irish Flat champion jockey, gave the winner, he said: "He isn't too bad either! He knows the horse inside out and he lets him creep into the race."

Ziggy stayed on powerfully to finish a neck further back in third for Harry Eustace, while 7-4 favourite Ethical Diamond was a head behind in fourth for the Willie Mullins stable having been very keen in the hands of Ryan Moore.

