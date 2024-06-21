'A joy of a filly to have' - Porta Fortuna strikes in Coronation Stakes to claim repeat Royal Ascot success

Last year's Albany Stakes winner Porta Fortuna made a triumphant return to Royal Ascot to land the Coronation Stakes for Donnacha O'Brien and Tom Marquand.

The 7-2 shot had given her trainer his first winner at the meeting when landing the Albany 12 months ago.

She went on to land the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes last autumn and finished second on her return to Newmarket for the 1,000 Guineas in May.

And she went one place better here to give Marquand his first success of the week. Opera Singer (100-30), trained by O'Brien's father Aidan, was second with Ramatuelle (15-8 favourite) third.

Marquand was thrilled with the winner and said: "She made it extremely easy. She's such a cool customer.

Tom Marquand celebrates after victory aboard Porta Fortuna Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She had that near miss in the Guineas, she didn't really show that much of a turn of foot that day, she looked like a grinder but on this flatter surface with a nice one to aim at she was electric.

"These rides are hard enough to come by, let alone to keep them and I'm very fortunate to be on board today.

"Donnacha's family are woven into racing history but they are a young team, so to be on one for them is fantastic. Any Royal Ascot winner is good but ones like this are pretty special.

"She keeps improving," O'Brien added. "She's so uncomplicated. She relaxes, she quickens, she stays, she tries. She's a joy of a filly to have.

"I was happy the whole way, everything went to plan. It's not too often you can say that. I'm delighted.

"I think all along she hasn't got the credit she deserves. She's never missed a beat. She's incredibly sound and incredibly tough"

The winner is now 3-1 favourite (from 10-1) for next month's Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket with Paddy Power, who quote Opera Singer at 4-1 (from 3-1).

