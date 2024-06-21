'He's a machine' - Inisherin stamps himself a top-class sprinter with spectacular display to land Commonwealth Cup for Kevin Ryan

Inisherin stamped himself a top-class sprinter with a spectacular success in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup for trainer Kevin Ryan and rider Tom Eaves.

After travelling smoothly on the heels of the leaders, 9-4 favourite Inisherin quickened smartly to lead well over a furlong out.

The outcome was never in doubt as Eaves pushed the three-year-old out to record a comfortable two-and-a quarter-length success over Lake Forest. Jasour kept on at the one pace to finish third, with Kind Of Blue fourth.

Eaves, who has partnered many good sprinters during his career, said: “He’s a machine. He’s some unit of a horse.

"Look how long it took for him to pull up. He’s got a lot of class and he’s very quick.

“I’m very lucky to be riding him. I’ve ridden lots of good sprinters and now I’ve found another one.”

Inisherin: finished sixth in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Patrick McCann

Inisherin’s conspicuously high cruising speed and press-button acceleration will make him the one to beat in all the Group 1 sprints for the rest of the year and maybe beyond.

Ryan immediately pointed the way forward to the July Cup at Newmarket next month for which Paddy Power make Inisherin 5-2 favourite (from 10-1).

“Everything went to plan, although they didn’t really take him quite as far into the race as we may have hoped,” Ryan said.

“He’s got speed and stamina – don’t forget he ran well in the 2,000 Guineas – and is a pleasure to train. He has a fantastic temperament. He never gives you a moment’s worry and the July Cup will be next.

“His owner [Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum] likes to keep his horses in training – he enjoys watching them race – and there is every chance he’ll race as a four-year-old.”

