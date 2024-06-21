- More
'He's a machine' - Inisherin stamps himself a top-class sprinter with spectacular display to land Commonwealth Cup for Kevin Ryan
- 1st4Inisherinfav9/4
- 2nd7Lake Forest12/1
- 3rd5Jasour4/1
Inisherin stamped himself a top-class sprinter with a spectacular success in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup for trainer Kevin Ryan and rider Tom Eaves.
After travelling smoothly on the heels of the leaders, 9-4 favourite Inisherin quickened smartly to lead well over a furlong out.
The outcome was never in doubt as Eaves pushed the three-year-old out to record a comfortable two-and-a quarter-length success over Lake Forest. Jasour kept on at the one pace to finish third, with Kind Of Blue fourth.
Eaves, who has partnered many good sprinters during his career, said: “He’s a machine. He’s some unit of a horse.
"Look how long it took for him to pull up. He’s got a lot of class and he’s very quick.
“I’m very lucky to be riding him. I’ve ridden lots of good sprinters and now I’ve found another one.”
Inisherin’s conspicuously high cruising speed and press-button acceleration will make him the one to beat in all the Group 1 sprints for the rest of the year and maybe beyond.
Ryan immediately pointed the way forward to the July Cup at Newmarket next month for which Paddy Power make Inisherin 5-2 favourite (from 10-1).
“Everything went to plan, although they didn’t really take him quite as far into the race as we may have hoped,” Ryan said.
“He’s got speed and stamina – don’t forget he ran well in the 2,000 Guineas – and is a pleasure to train. He has a fantastic temperament. He never gives you a moment’s worry and the July Cup will be next.
“His owner [Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum] likes to keep his horses in training – he enjoys watching them race – and there is every chance he’ll race as a four-year-old.”
Read more...
'It's incredible she was able to win from there' - Fairy Godmother flies home under superb Ryan Moore ride to land Albany
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Albany Stakes: 'It's incredible she was able to win from there' - Fairy Godmother flies home under superb Ryan Moore ride
- Hampton Court Stakes: a 'monstrous' performance from King's Gambit - but he's unable to reel in Jayarebe and Sean Levey
- Buckingham Palace Stakes: favourite English Oak dominates for Ed Walker as Wathnan and James Doyle cap 'magic day'
- 'That's what you like to see, a ding-dong right to the line in the Gold Cup' - Trawlerman camp proud of valiant show
- Britannia Stakes: 'It's a great feeling' - royal firsts for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez as Mickley strikes
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Royal Ascot day four betting offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer for day four: land £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day four's races
- Albany Stakes: 'It's incredible she was able to win from there' - Fairy Godmother flies home under superb Ryan Moore ride
- Hampton Court Stakes: a 'monstrous' performance from King's Gambit - but he's unable to reel in Jayarebe and Sean Levey
- Buckingham Palace Stakes: favourite English Oak dominates for Ed Walker as Wathnan and James Doyle cap 'magic day'
- 'That's what you like to see, a ding-dong right to the line in the Gold Cup' - Trawlerman camp proud of valiant show
- Britannia Stakes: 'It's a great feeling' - royal firsts for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez as Mickley strikes
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Royal Ascot day four betting offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer for day four: land £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day four's races