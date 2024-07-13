Conor Stone-Walsh follows up Midlands National shock with more feature chase success

Less than 24 hours after the biggest success of his career, Conor Stone-Walsh was back in the winner's enclosure when Railway Hurricane landed the feature 2m3½f handicap chase.

The 18-year-old jockey claimed a shock triumph in the Midlands National on Friday evening and soon added to his tally with victory for Gavin Cromwell on the nine-year-old, who claimed his second chase success from 30 runs.

"It's great," Stone-Walsh told Racing TV. "He just needs everything to go right for him. He's a great money spinner for the lads and is always paying his way. I'm delighted with that, he stuck it out well to the line and Gavin's horses are flying at the moment."

The win was a seventh success over jumps for the 5lb claimer, who won on his first ride over hurdles at Cork in November and stuck at 40-1 on Friday with Idas Boy.

First winner

Former jockey Daniel O'Leary celebrated his first success as a trainer after 33-1 shot Getaway Henry won the second division of the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

Getaway Henry provides trainer Daniel O'Leary with his first win Credit: Patrick McCann

The seven-year-old is O'Leary's sole horse in training at his home in Charleville and provided him with a first win at the 38th attempt, striking by half a length under Donagh Meyler.

"We're delighted to win it," the trainer said. "Donagh gave him a great ride and he jumped well, to get our first winner is great. We just have him and we were hopeful he'd run well. We knew he was in great form, so this is a big thing for us."

