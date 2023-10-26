Conditional handed 21-day ban following chaotic incident during Ludlow race

Racing Post logo
Conditional Daire Davis was given a 21-day ban for improper riding following a chaotic incident that caused two of his rivals to unseat in the 2m5f mares' novice hurdle at Ludlow on Thursday.

The 7lb claimer was riding the Fergal O'Brien-trained Faha Belle and was in the lead turning for home, but caused interference to the David Bass-ridden Von Hallers when attempting to go on the wrong course.

That caused Bass to be unseated from Von Hallers before Davis tried to get his mount back on the correct track, but he crashed into the rail dividing the chase and hurdle courses. Tom Bellamy was then unseated from his mount Kit's Coty when Davis unseated onto them from Faha Belle.

Faha Belle was officially described to have ran out. Davis's suspension will run between November 9 until November 29.

The stewards' report read: "An inquiry was held to consider interference turning into the home straight when Faha Belle, ridden by Daire Davis, interfered with Von Hallers, ridden by David Bass, and Kit's Coty, ridden by Tom Bellamy. Being a 7lb claimer Davis was offered accompaniment, but declined. 

"Davis was suspended for 21 days for improper riding as he moved his mount right-handed onto the incorrect course, causing Faha Belle to clip heels and unseat Bass."

It added: "Having realised his error, Davis then manoeuvred his mount sharply left-handed, back onto the correct course and into a tightly grouped number of runners at the front of the field, where his mount fell having gone through the island railing differentiating the chase and hurdle courses. It resulted in Davis unseating onto Kit's Coty, which further resulted in Bellamy unseating."

Davis has ridden eight winners during his career in Britain, with two of those victories coming from 13 rides this campaign.

How the incident unfolded. . .

Davis (white cap) begins to verge towards the incorrect course on Faha Belle
Davis (white cap) begins to verge towards the incorrect course on Faha BelleCredit: Racing TV
Davis clips heels with Von Hallers and begins to get his mount towards the correct track
Davis clips heels with Von Hallers and begins to steer his mount towards the correct trackCredit: Racing TV
Davis dramatically attempts to get him back onto the correct track
Davis dramatically attempts to get him back onto the correct trackCredit: Racing TV
Davis fails to do so and crashes through the rails
Davis fails to do so and crashes through the railsCredit: Racing TV
Davis unseats on to Tom Bellamy (black cap) and Kit's Coy
Davis unseats on to Tom Bellamy (black cap) and Kit's CoyCredit: Racing TV
Which causes Kit's Coy to unseat
And that causes Kit's Coy to unseatCredit: Racing TV
Bellamy cannot maintain the partnership with Kit's Coy
Bellamy cannot maintain the partnership with Kit's CoyCredit: Racing TV

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 26 October 2023Last updated 19:30, 26 October 2023
