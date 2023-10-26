'He's always threatened to do something like that' - bright lights of Ascot await Neon Moon after decisive first chase win

Neon Moon teed up a return to valuable Saturday handicaps at Ascot with a comfortable 12-length victory in the 3m novice handicap chase.

David Pipe's seven-year-old was sent off the 12-1 outsider of the five runners in which the well-fancied Hardy Fella and Outlaw Peter both disappointed. However, Neon Moon proved much the best as he eased clear of The Kniphand to register a first chase success on his eighth try under Jack Tudor.

The Brocade Racing gelding finished second in the £100,000 Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot in February and could return to the track next month for the Sodexo Gold Cup, which offers the same six-figure pot.

Pipe said: "The race might've fallen apart a bit, but he did it nicely and it's good to get him to win over fences as he ran in quite a few good races in defeat last season. I'd hope the handicapper isn't too harsh on him and he can build on it.

"He's always threatened to do something like that, but he probably needs things to go his way a bit. He's got some good form about Ascot so I suspect that's going to be an option."

That victory was the first of a 376-1 double for Tudor, who also guided Victoria Milano to victory in the 2m5f mares' novice hurdle.

Off the mark

The Fergal O'Brien-trained Recoup may be remembered for winning the Welsh jump jockeys' derby at Chepstow, but he also proved himself a real force over hurdles when coming out on top of a strong second division of the 2m novice event.

The four-year-old, who is part-owned by Harry Redknapp, fended off the Nicky Henderson-trained Choccabloc to win by a head. It was his first start over hurdles, with the son of Sea The Stars having also been a winner on the on the Flat in France for Andre Fabre.

O'Brien's partner Sally Randell told Racing TV: "That was really pleasing to watch – he jumped nicely and travelled well. He looked the business as soon as he came to us, he enjoyed his work and was always going to be an exciting prospect.

"He's quite a light-framed horse so he won't be overraced this season, there's a lot of building in his body to do and filling out. He'd be more the type to run once more and, if he's good enough, maybe run at Aintree.

"It definitely bodes well for the rest of the season – some of our nice horses we hoped would have ran well have gone close."

Runners in the second division of the novice hurdle head for home Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Hat-trick up

La Renommee completed a Ludlow hat-trick in fine style in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase. She followed two victories up over the same course and distance last season with an easy seven-length success under Charlie Hammond.

First winner

Callum Pritchard rode his first winner as Dan's Chosen held off favourite Striking Out to win the 2m4f amateur jockeys' handicap chase for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

