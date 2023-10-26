Dramatic incident at Carlisle sees groundstaff member narrowly escape injury when crossing track in front of field

One of Carlisle's groundstaff has avoided serious injury after he was knocked over by a horse in a nasty incident while crossing the track as a race began on Thursday.

The groundstaff member had appeared to fix the starting tape across the course before the 2m4f handicap hurdle, which 19 runners contested, but began to run across to the other side of the track as the race was about to get under way.

The field was released by the starter before the groundstaff member was hit and knocked to the ground by one of the runners, the Mike Smith-trained Euchan Falls. However, he escaped without major harm.

Clerk of the course Harry Phipps said: "One of our members of groundstaff made an attempt to get across the track and was toppled over by a horse. However, he is fit and stable following the incident."

The matter has been forwarded to the BHA for further consideration following an inquiry into the incident.

The stewards' report read: "An inquiry was held to consider the circumstances as to why a member of groundstaff had crossed the track at the start as the race was started, resulting in him being knocked over by Euchan Falls. The clerk of the course, the member of groundstaff, the starters and Gavin Sheehan, the rider of Euchan Falls, were interviewed."

The race was won by the Phil Kirby-trained Zwicky, who gained back-to-back wins under Sean Quinlan.

Read more . . .

'His form gives him strong claims' - Luke Morris to ride Bradsell in Breeders' Cup as Hollie Doyle misses out

'It was a nervous watch' - Good Risk At All puts Sam Thomas at ease with brilliant chase debut

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .