'Classy' Sosie cut to 12-1 for the Arc after stylish Grand Prix de Paris success for Maxime Guyon and Andre Fabre

Sosie advanced his case for major autumn honours with a stylish defeat of Illinois and Delius under Maxime Guyon in the Grand Prix de Paris.

In doing so he provided trainer Andre Fabre with a record-extending 14th win in the Group 1 contest, after which Coral cut the Wertheimers' Sea The Stars colt to 12-1 (from 33) for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau admitted the arrival of a 15-minute downpour earlier on the card had lessened the team's confidence, despite Sosie having shown his toughness when third to Look De Vega on holding ground in the Prix du Jockey Club.

"He's very unexposed and that's only his fifth race," said Bureau. "He's a big frame of a horse and he is still growing into himself, for all that his previous runs have been very good.

"He was beaten at two on terrible ground, so we were a little bit worried when the rain came earlier. He's very classy though and he showed that on holding ground in the Jockey Club. He's put up a great performance and we're delighted."

Fabre was confident beforehand that the step up to a mile and a half would bring about improvement in Sosie, who is now likely to take the tried-and-tested route to the Arc via trials day, while his Jockey Club conqueror is now clear favourite with most firms for Europe's richest race.

"We'll talk with Andre but I don't think we'll try and change anything and the obvious races are the Niel and the Arc," said Bureau, who also reflected on a slightly unlucky run last time at Chantilly and the prospect of reopposing Look De Vega on October 6.

"I think being hemmed in might have cost us second place in the Jockey Club. The winner showed a real turn of foot that day but over 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] it will be fun to try again against him.

"More than anything he showed, not immaturity, but that he needed time. Today he really showed his worth and I think he has a good future."

Tamfana followed Sosie through and briefly looked like she would be no worse than second, before the rallying Illinois and the fast-finishing Delius edged her out of the places.

Sosie is now a 12-1 chance for the Arc after winning the Grand Prix de Paris

Illinois came here off the back of a win over 1m6f in the Queen's Vase and Christophe Soumillon admitted to surprise that Sibayan was sent forward to deny him an easy lead.

"I set out to make it but when I saw Ioritz [Mendizabal, rider of Sibayan] come past I was determined not to get caught on the rail," said Soumillon. "Turning in I started to ask him for his effort and by halfway up the straight I could see that the winner was really travelling, but he was brave all the way to the line.

"He stays well and now he's shown soft ground is no problem, so I hope he can win his Group 1."

Delius was well touted after conserving his unbeaten record in the Group 3 Prix du Lys and ran home well after sitting last turning for home.

"He's run really well," said Cristian Demuro, who was reunited with Delius after recovering from a hand injury. "He's getting better with each race and this was the first time he'd run against top opposition.

"I was following the winner and, when the race started in earnest, we were a little caught for speed before finishing well. As he gains in experience, he won't take so long to find his stride."

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, October 6

Coral bet: 7-2 Look De Vega, 8 City Of Troy, 10 Economics, 12 Sosie, 14 Delius, 16 Auguste Rodin, 20 bar

