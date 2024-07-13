'She deserved this' - French Oaks second gears up for autumn campaign with Prix de Malleret success

Prix de Diane runner-up Survie made up in part for her head defeat to Sparkling Plenty with a smooth success on her first try at a mile and a half in the Prix de Malleret.

With the field towed along by Alexis Pouchin aboard Sinology, Stephane Pasquier bided his time before striking for home at the top of the straight.

Survie was always holding Mosaique, while Candala ran on for third after failing to find a way through until late in the run.

Winning trainer Nicolas Clement said: "I'm delighted for her owner-breeder Gerard Augustin-Normand, who is a great sportsman. The filly deserved this, and you always have that worry about them being retired to stud without having won a Group race."

Coral introduced Survie at 33-1 for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and the daughter of Churchill looks likely to be aimed at an autumn campaign by the 1990 Arc-winning trainer.

"She is very consistent and she'll have a short break before we prepare her for the Prix Vermeille in all likelihood," said Clement.

"She's entered in the Arc but, one thing at a time. They didn't go that hard today and I'd like to see her in a truly run race before I'd be convinced about the trip. That said, she settled beautifully today."

'Goodwood isn't ruled out'

Last year's leading three-year-old stayer Double Major registered his first win of the season in the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil.

The Wertheimers' son of Japanese sire Daiwa Major set the fractions under Maxime Guyon before rallying bravely to repel chief market rival Shembala.



The Goodwood Cup could be an option for Double Major after landing the Prix Maurice de Nieuil

Trainer Christophe Ferland will have one eye on a return to the Prix Royal-Oak won by Double Major in October, potentially via the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend, but he will also give some thought as to whether Double Major should be supplemented for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on July 30.

"He had a long break over the winter and he took a while to come to himself," said Ferland. "He hasn't been running badly but it wasn't his best. Now everything is right with him and the rain an hour before the race only helped his cause. He enjoyed himself out front and was able to beat them with that long finishing kick of his.

"He'll be back for the autumn but Goodwood isn't ruled out, we'll give it some thought and keep an eye on the weather."

Read more:

July Cup: 'It's extra special' - William Buick racks up 100th win at the highest level as Mill Stream comes good

William Buick blooms on the July course as Desert Flower strikes on debut to set up champion jockey's four-timer

Quddwah sets up Sussex Stakes tilt with Summer Mile success on brilliant afternoon for Callum Shepherd

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.