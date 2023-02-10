Bretney goes from zero to hero to win inaugural North Wales National

What a difference a few days can make. Bretney went from being pulled up on Sunday to winning at a canter on Friday as Henry Daly claimed victory in the inaugural RPM North Wales National.

The eight-year-old "spat his dummy out" after a bad mistake at the second at Hereford last weekend, according to jockey Tom O'Brien, but was totally transformed in first-time blinkers as he ran out a decisive winner of the 3m5½f contest.

"The best pulled up ever happened on Sunday," said Daly. "Honestly, that's what made the difference as he walked through the second then and pulling him up was the correct thing to do."

Bretney, who races for the Slater Stockwood Nicholson Partnership, had been largely consistent before that incident and returned to form in the manner of a progressive stayer.

"Obviously the blinkers helped as he travelled and went much easier. He was going to win with two circuits to go and it just shows the difference," said Daly.

"I've got the next race for him as we've qualified him for the Go North Red Rum Series Final at Carlisle [March 26], so we'll aim for that."

Cheltenham plan

It was only two years ago that Secret Investor beat Clan Des Obeaux in the Denman Chase and he showed his class to win on his hunter chase debut under Natalie Parker.

The Paul Nicholls-trained 11-year-old could now head for the St James's Place Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, although he still needs to qualify.

"He's done that well and the idea is to try to qualify for Cheltenham, but it's a race against time," said Parker, who is also pupil assistant at Ditcheat.

"He's got one more to run and if he's all right, hopefully we'll go to Taunton on the 21st. He's a classy horse but he's had problems and hasn't been the easiest to train."

Bangor's new general manager Patrick Chesters came close to winning the very first race of his tenure as Dieu Vivant carried his colours to finish second, beaten less than two lengths.

Back on track

Crambo lost his unbeaten record when pulled up in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle last time, but he returned to winning ways in the 2m½f novice hurdle.

Carrying a 6lb penalty, the Fergal O'Brien-trained 8-11 favourite took time to assert his dominance but was well on top at the finish to score by four and a quarter lengths under Connor Brace.

"His last run in the Challow didn't quite go to plan and he's had a wind op and tongue-tie on," the jockey said.

"He's done it very well and I'm delighted with him. He's still a bit green and is learning all the time, but his jumping was much better than it has been.

"He wants a bit of cut in the ground and this is probably as quick as he wants it. That was a qualifier for the EBF Final at Sandown and hopefully that's the aim."

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.