'It's an amazing step' - Ben Brookhouse saddles first winner as a trainer

Ben Brookhouse saddled his first winner as a trainer when Sarsons Risk landed the 2m½f juvenile maiden hurdle in the silks of his father and prominent jumps owner Roger.

Sarsons Risk scored by five lengths under Robbie Dunne to give Brookhouse, who trains 32 horses at Saville House Stables in Newmarket, his breakthrough success with his 12th runner, having started his training career in December.

"It's great to get it over the line, it's a big thing," he said. "The horses have been running well recently, but they're really coming to life now.

"To have that winner is an amazing step for me, my team and for my Dad, and hopefully for my other owners in the future. They're in the sport for enjoyment, and I'm in it to produce winners for them."

Sarsons Risk clears the last on his way to giving Ben Brookhouse his first winner as a trainer Credit: Gareth Copley (Getty Images)

Brookhouse, who learned his trade with Ian Williams, Hugo Palmer, Henry de Bromhead and Jim Bolger, was relieved his first winner came for his father, whose most famous horses include Cheltenham Festival winners Summerville Boy and Western Warhorse.

He added: "My first job in racing at 16 was with Ian when I turned up in trackies and a t-shirt. He took me to one side to set out my goals before I went to Ireland, and eventually became his assistant trainer.

"The pressure was on to get the winner in Dad's colours. He's been the backbone, even when we disagree about things."

In-form Iles

Cameron Iles rode his second winner from his last four rides when Ivetwiggedit won the 2m½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle for trainer Tom Lacey.

