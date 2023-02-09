Marble Sands outpoints Rare Edition in Sidney Banks to earn 25-1 Ballymore quote

Fergal O'Brien was leading trainer at the track even before the Listed Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle, and consolidated his position when Marble Sands got the better of odds-on favourite Rare Edition.

The latter had been in the frame for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle before the 2m3½f contest, but his connections were off for a rethink after their front-runner had been picked off by two and three-quarter lengths.

The Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle had proved a bridge too far for Marble Sands on his previous outing, but he could be in for a return to the top table at Cheltenham, and was cut to 25-1 (from 100) by Betfair Sportsbook for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

O'Brien said: "If we had come here and finished second we would have been happy, but we've beaten a good horse. Dave Killahena and Jodie Mogford have done a great job with him at home as he can be pretty gassy, and Kielan Woods gave him a smashing ride. We'll have a look at Cheltenham, and we could well roll the dice in the Ballymore."

Bill Esdale, manager of the Pay The Bill Syndicate, owners of Rare Edition, said: "We'll have too see about Cheltenham after that, but it could be that he needs dropping in."

Bell strikes

It was not far off Flat racing ground at the Cambridgeshire track, and conditions certainly suited Artistic Choice, who gave Newmarket trainer Michael Bell a first winner at the venue in the 2m novice handicap hurdle.

The Derby-winning trainer was on hand to welcome Harry Cobden after his sole jumps horse outbattled 3-1 favourite Charles St to score by half a length.

Artistic Choice (blue cap) battles it out with Charles St (black cap) in the novice handicap hurdle at Huntingdon Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Bell, who hopes to start the 2023 Flat season with around 80 horses, said: "I started out with Mercy Rimell and we like to have the odd jumps horse. The sharp track and quickish ground here has suited him. He's been a natural since day one so we'll look for something else over hurdles."

Cobden later doubled up when Sonigino made all to land the 2m3½f handicap hurdle for his boss Paul Nicholls.

Dream debut

Shirocco's Dream was one of three chasing newcomers in the four-strong turnout for the mares' novice handicap chase, but you would not have known it judging by the way she took to the fences under Brendan Powell.

The 9-4 joint-favourite continually outjumped the more experienced and eventual runner-up Do You Think in the 2m7½f contest to score a timely win for Joe Tizzard and part-owner John Romans.

The latter said: "We'd hoped she'd be better for jumping a fence as she won a point-to-point. She enjoyed the ground out there and hopefully that's a good omen for Eldorado Allen, who will bid to win the Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday for the second year running."

Dangerous fence

The open ditch in front of the stands has been removed for the rest of the season as it was getting dangerous, but there are plans to put it back in a slightly different location next season.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said: "The fence as it was had become dangerous and we found when we moved it that the take-off was two feet higher than landing. It was a popular fence with the racegoers and we may put in a portable fence next year."

