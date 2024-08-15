'Being ridden differently was the key to' - George Boughey looks forward to Group 1 targets for Soprano

Soprano could be on course for a return to Group 1 targets after bolting clear of her Prix de Lieurey rivals under a positive ride from William Buick.

A delighted George Boughey said: "She's always promised a lot and I think that being ridden differently today was the key to her success. William got her out smartly from her wide draw and it enabled him to get that good position.

"She's a strong stayer at the mile and now she's a Group 3 winner as well as a Royal Ascot winner. She was littered with black type as a two-year-old and it was good to get that Group-race win."

Boughey added of Highclere's Starspangledbanner filly: "She's always been well entered and she's in the Matron. She'll probably fly the flag at Group 1 level at some stage but it was really all about today."

O'Brien and Head cash in on Arqana Series riches

On a day when Arqana's four sales races paid out a total of €900,000 in prize-money, there was an air of 'down under' around both the two €160,000 newcomers' races.

Australian owner Peter Maher's colours were carried to victory by Maranoa Charlie in the colts' race for trainer Christopher Head, while New Zealand outfit Go Racing were on the board in the fillies' contest with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Mojave River.

Maranoa Charlie and Aurelien Lemaitre return after landing the €160,000 Arqana Series Poulains race at Deauville Credit: Zuzanna Lupa/Arqana

Maranoa Charlie came clear of ten rivals in the manner of a serious horse, delighting Damon Gabbedy, who was representing Maher and co-owners John Baxter and Carl Fitzgerald.

"Peter’s raced a lot of horses in France over the years. He raced a French 1,000 Guineas winner a number of years ago called Valentine Waltz, so he loves French racing," said Gabbedy. "This is the first horse he’s had with Christopher Head and we’re off to a great start.

"Merimbula was a very good filly by Dalakhani that Peter had with Freddy Head a few years ago and who was a bit unlucky and retired prematurely. Peter is a real Francophile and it’s very exciting for him."

Mojave River and Maxime Guyon run away with the €160,000 Arqana Series Pouliches race at Deauville Credit: Zuzanna Lupa/Arqana

Mojave River scored by two lengths under Maxime Guyon and O'Brien said: "She’s a lovely filly with a good attitude. She was bought by Stuart Boman of Blandford Bloodstock at the breeze-ups and she had the benefit of that experience coming here today.

"I’m delighted to win a good pot for Go Racing, who have been very good supporters of mine. The horses race here for their two- and three-year-old seasons and then they go to Australia most likely to race later on. This looks a nice filly with stakes potential this season."

