Ross Coakley calls the tune on Qilin Queen as Popmaster outing awaits

Ross Coakley picked a handy moment to get back among the winners for trainer Ed Walker aboard the promising Qilin Queen in the mile fillies’ novice.

The £40,000 fund offered by sponsors Tattersalls had even been enough to interest Aidan O’Brien as he inches towards £5 million for the British season, sprinkling a touch of international stardust on the Wiltshire course's traditional feature meeting.

Unfortunately for O'Brien, just as The Parthenon had faded to third in Wednesday’s Listed Stonehenge Stakes, Butterfly Wings had to settle for the same spot. Both Qilin Queen and Ralph Beckett’s Participle, a gargantuan half-sister of this year's Derby runner Macduff, passed her inside the final furlong and were separated by just a nose at the line.

"Her debut at Newbury was very encouraging and she’d shown plenty of signs of greenness there We were expecting she’d improve from that outing and she’s duly done that," said Coakley of the 16-1 winner.

"The owner has a horse called Ten Bob Tony as well and it’s nice that people who have invested a bit of money get a return. She’s tall and leggy, so I think she’ll make a nice three-year-old."

Coakley, who moved from Ireland full-time three years ago, has another opportunity for the stable imminently.

"Ed gave me my first Listed winner here in 2022 with Glenartney at Pontefract and I had Popmaster in a Listed race at Newbury last year," he said. "We’re back on the boy in the Hungerford Stakes on Saturday, so I’m looking forward to that."

New frontiers

Warren Greatrex's foray into Flat racing with his landlords Jim and Claire Bryce provides new tracks where he can saddle winners, with the more recognisable figure from the jumping world now able to tick off Salisbury.

"I’ve not had many runners here before, to be fair," Greatrex said after Dear Cat took the 7f fillies' maiden with conviction under his son Eddy.

Warren and Eddy Greatrex were on the mark at Salisbury with Dear Cat Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I’m really enjoying the challenge of training them and I think the staff are too. Buying some Flat horses was something Jim and Claire wanted to do, but I didn’t think I’d get sent 14 of them.

"We’re trying to get rolling with the two-year-olds and will have some more out over the next few days. It's our third individual winner this season and I do think she’s quite nice."

Like mother like daughter

Allonsy completed a four-timer in the 1m4f fillies' handicap and trainer Ralph Beckett could be tempted towards the Listed Noel Murless Stakes or the Group 2 Park Hill, having won both with her dam, Alyssa, for owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing.

