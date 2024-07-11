Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:55 Carlisle

Bahrain on the mark in England's north west as Serving With Style strikes on debut

Serving With Style (red silks): won on debut at Carlisle
Serving With Style (red silks): won on debut at CarlisleCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play6 ran
15:55 CarlisleFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 7fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Serving With Style
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Lady Chartwell
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Wathbah
    3/1

Bahrain enjoyed a rare success in the north west of England as Serving With Style won on her debut for owners Victorious Racing and Fawzi Nass.

The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old came from last to first to beat Lady Chartwell by three quarters of a length in the 7f fillies' maiden under Clifford Lee.

Success came in the Victorious Racing silks which celebrated a Royal Ascot double last month with Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke Stakes and Pledgeofallegiance in the Ascot Stakes. It was also a first for the 2020 Sussex Stakes-winning stallion Mohaather.

Oliver St Lawrence, who bought the horse and is racing manager to Nass, said: "It was a nice performance and we're really pleased to be the first winner for Mohaather.

"I don't know how good a race it was but we thought she might run a reasonably well, based on what Karl has said, and hopefully she can go on from there. Hopefully she's got a bright future."

It continued Burke's excellent course record, having enjoyed a treble at the track's evening fixture last Saturday.

Well-bred type

Individualism, a half-brother to Subjectivist and Sir Ron Priestley, got off the mark on his ninth start in the 1m3f handicap.

The Charlie Johnston-trained runner was sent off 8-13 having been beaten a head at Hamilton last Tuesday, but stayed on well to win by two and a quarter lengths under Joe Fanning.

Read more...

