- More
Bahrain on the mark in England's north west as Serving With Style strikes on debut
- 1st4Serving With Stylefav13/8
- 2nd2Lady Chartwell9/4
- 3rd5Wathbah3/1
Bahrain enjoyed a rare success in the north west of England as Serving With Style won on her debut for owners Victorious Racing and Fawzi Nass.
The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old came from last to first to beat Lady Chartwell by three quarters of a length in the 7f fillies' maiden under Clifford Lee.
Success came in the Victorious Racing silks which celebrated a Royal Ascot double last month with Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke Stakes and Pledgeofallegiance in the Ascot Stakes. It was also a first for the 2020 Sussex Stakes-winning stallion Mohaather.
Oliver St Lawrence, who bought the horse and is racing manager to Nass, said: "It was a nice performance and we're really pleased to be the first winner for Mohaather.
"I don't know how good a race it was but we thought she might run a reasonably well, based on what Karl has said, and hopefully she can go on from there. Hopefully she's got a bright future."
It continued Burke's excellent course record, having enjoyed a treble at the track's evening fixture last Saturday.
Well-bred type
Individualism, a half-brother to Subjectivist and Sir Ron Priestley, got off the mark on his ninth start in the 1m3f handicap.
The Charlie Johnston-trained runner was sent off 8-13 having been beaten a head at Hamilton last Tuesday, but stayed on well to win by two and a quarter lengths under Joe Fanning.
Read more...
'It’s been a little bit slow to come this year' - Simon Whitaker enjoys welcome win with Miss Willows
'He'll be a really good syndicate horse' - delight for Eve Johnson Houghton as Forever My Prince breaks maiden
'Horse on the upgrade' Beach Point strikes for in-form trainer William Knight
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Princess of Wales's Stakes: 'The Irish St Leger has always been the plan' - Marco Botti targeting Group 1 glory after Giavellotto's stylish success
- Yarmouth: 'Horse on the upgrade' Beach Point strikes for in-form trainer William Knight
- Lingfield: 'He'll be a really good syndicate horse' - delight for Eve Johnson Houghton as Forever My Prince breaks maiden
- Catterick: 'It’s been a little bit slow to come this year' - Simon Whitaker enjoys welcome win with Miss Willows
- Lingfield: 'He's top drawer' - Terry Kent praises Ray Dawson after success with Mister Mojito
- Princess of Wales's Stakes: 'The Irish St Leger has always been the plan' - Marco Botti targeting Group 1 glory after Giavellotto's stylish success
- Yarmouth: 'Horse on the upgrade' Beach Point strikes for in-form trainer William Knight
- Lingfield: 'He'll be a really good syndicate horse' - delight for Eve Johnson Houghton as Forever My Prince breaks maiden
- Catterick: 'It’s been a little bit slow to come this year' - Simon Whitaker enjoys welcome win with Miss Willows
- Lingfield: 'He's top drawer' - Terry Kent praises Ray Dawson after success with Mister Mojito