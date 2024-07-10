'He'll be a really good syndicate horse' - delight for Eve Johnson Houghton as Forever My Prince breaks maiden

Eve Johnson Houghton believes she has a 'fun' horse on her hands with Forever My Prince , who broke his maiden in the 6f nursery.

Despite running around in the closing stages, he stretched a length clear from Theatrically to score as the 15-8 favourite and his trainer believes different conditions will see an even better performance in future. He is owned by a syndicate using the late Henry Ponsonby's silks.

"I was really happy with him," Johnson Houghton said. "He wandered about a bit under pressure but I think he just got a bit lonely out in front. I think he'll improve for better ground, but he was due a win.

"He'll be a really good syndicate horse – he'll give them fun and run a lot."

It was the son of Showcasing's fourth start and he achieved the victory off a mark of 70, becoming the yard's fourth winner in the last fortnight, with several others outrunning their odds.

Five in a row for Prescott

Sir Mark Prescott made it five winners from his last five runners when 8-11 favourite Warmonger ran out a comfortable winner of the 2m½f handicap.

Prescott, who enjoyed his first Royal Ascot winner for 28 years when Pledgeofallegiance won the Ascot Stakes last month, began the blistering run at Ayr on Sunday. Born Ruler's win kickstarted an across-the-card double on Monday, while Orbital won cosily at this track on Tuesday.

Warmonger relished the step up to the extreme trip for the first time to score for the first time in eight starts under Jack Gilligan.

