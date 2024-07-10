- More
'It’s been a little bit slow to come this year' - Simon Whitaker enjoys welcome win with Miss Willows
- 1st11Miss Willows9/1
- 2nd8Crocodile Power18/1
- 3rd3Obee Jo13/2
Miss Willows provided trainer Simon Whitaker with his first winner since April when landing the opening 7f apprentice handicap.
The closest the five-year-old had been to getting her head in front in 12 previous starts was when she finished second over course and distance on soft ground in May, and a return to those conditions yielded a breakthrough success under Ben Sanderson.
“She loves a bit of cut in the ground,” said Whitaker. “She didn’t have a lot of luck in running the last time she ran and I told Ben today to just sit where you’re happy.”
It was just a second winner of the season for Sanderson and Whitaker, who added: “We’ve been knocking on the door recently – it’s been a little bit slow to come this year with a wet spring and everything. Everyone’s been really patient.
“The owners, David Brown and Chris Peacock, are local people and this is their first winner so that’s brilliant.”
Street strikes
J Street was unlucky to bump into Unspoken Love – subsequent winner of a £40,000 contest – in selling company at Musselburgh last time, but Craig Lidster’s juvenile made amends for that neck defeat in the 5f fillies’ maiden.
The daughter of Washington DC justified 5-2 favouritism under Shane Gray to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.
Lidster and Gray were denied a double when Stat Goddess chased home Wondrous Ways in the following 5f nursery.
Awesome Achnamara
Trainer Phil Kirby enjoyed a one-two in the 2m handicap when 12-1 shot Achnamara got the better of his shorter-priced stablemate and 5-2 favourite Lord Torranaga.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Yarmouth: 'Horse on the upgrade' Beach Point strikes for in-form trainer William Knight
- 'He'll be a really good syndicate horse' - delight for Eve Johnson Houghton as Forever My Prince breaks maiden
- Lingfield: 'He's top drawer' - Terry Kent praises Ray Dawson after success with Mister Mojito
- Pontefract: 'On all form, I couldn't have her beat' - Jack Channon's confidence in Caernarfon pays off
- Ayr: 'There's a lot more to come' - major handicap targets await Venture Capital after sprinting switch pays off
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals
- Yarmouth: 'Horse on the upgrade' Beach Point strikes for in-form trainer William Knight
- 'He'll be a really good syndicate horse' - delight for Eve Johnson Houghton as Forever My Prince breaks maiden
- Lingfield: 'He's top drawer' - Terry Kent praises Ray Dawson after success with Mister Mojito
- Pontefract: 'On all form, I couldn't have her beat' - Jack Channon's confidence in Caernarfon pays off
- Ayr: 'There's a lot more to come' - major handicap targets await Venture Capital after sprinting switch pays off
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals