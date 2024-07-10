- More
'Horse on the upgrade' Beach Point strikes for in-form trainer William Knight
- 1st6Beach Point13/2
- 2nd7Dibble Dabblefav100/30
- 3rd11Meet Me In Meraki5/1
William Knight is on track for a superb year and the trainer fired in yet another winner with Beach Point in the 1m2f handicap.
The Newmarket trainer is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate and Beach Point exemplified his stable's fine form with a straightforward success under Callum Shepherd, stretching a length and a quarter away from the 100-30 favourite Dibble Dabble to record a second win.
"I think the application of cheekpieces and the step up to ten furlongs has helped," Knight said. "His brother improved for doing exactly the same and I'd been wanting to do it for the last couple of runs. I think he had his right conditions today and Callum gave him a lovely ride.
"We'll freshen him up now but I'd like to think he'd be a horse on the upgrade."
On his yard's success, he said: "They're flying, so long may it continue. We haven't changed anything at all so it's tough to pinpoint why, but when they're healthy and running well you can be a bit more aggressive with them."
Magic Mochi
Kinoko Mochi proved she had the class to match her sass in winning the mile maiden fillies' stakes.
The three-year-old hadn't ran in 153 days after finishing second to the very useful Queen Of Zafeen and swished her tail repeatedly once asked to quicken by Jack Mitchell, but ultimately ran out a ready winner from Climate Action.
'It’s been a little bit slow to come this year' - Simon Whitaker enjoys welcome win with Miss Willows
