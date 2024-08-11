Al Hakeem halved in price for Arc after Group 3 success on Jacques le Marois undercard

Al Hakeem showed himself to be back on track to provide Al Shaqab with an excellent second string to their bow in the Arc alongside recent part-acquisition Look De Vega, after registering a first success since incurring a serious leg injury in April 2023 in the Prix Gontaut-Biron Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Sheikh Joaan Al Thani was on hand to welcome back Al Hakeem having arrived direct from Paris, where he has been acting as supporter-in-chief for the Qatar team in his role as president of the country's national Olympic committee.

Paddy Power immediately went 33-1 (from 66) for the Arc, which may yet underestimate a horse who was fourth to Alpinista in 2022 and appears to be stronger than ever as a five-year-old.

"He ran a good comeback at Longchamp after a very long absence and I must say the level of care he was given in England by Al Shaqab was remarkable and he has come back to us in fantastic condition," said Jean-Bernard Roth, assistant to Jean-Claude Rouget.

Sheikh Joann after Al Hakeem had won the Prix Gontaut-Biron Hong Kong Jockey Club Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He has excellent physical qualities, a great mind and an extraordinary amount of potential, while behind him there has been great teamwork and a lot of work over many hours."

Roth added: "All that allows us to continue on our way into the autumn with a horse in great shape and progressing all the time. He's a gladiator. He'll stay at 2,000 metres [mile and a quarter] for the Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte before going on to run in the Arc if all goes well. He's equally effective over both distances."

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (October 6, Longchamp)

William Hill: 7-2 Look De Vega, 8 Sosie, 10 Opera Singer, 12 City Of Troy, 14 Los Angeles, 16 Al Riffa, Continuous. Delius, Economics, Shin Emperor, Sparkling Plenty, White Birch, 20 Auguste Rodin, Bluestocking, Mqse De Sevigne, Survie

Cowardofthecounty strikes for O'Brien

Less than 24 hours after Babouche announced herself as one of the leading fillies of her generation in winning the Phoenix Stakes, one of her previous victims added further lustre to her reputation.

Cowardofthecounty and Ryan Moore are led in after the Prix Francois Boutin at Deauville Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cowardofthecounty was sent off at 9-4 against Babouche in the Anglesey over six furlongs but was beaten more than four lengths, a run which had pointed trainer Joseph O'Brien to trying an extra furlong with the son of Kodi Bear in the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin.

Ryan Moore always appeared to have the unbeaten favourite Houquetot covered and Cowardofthecounty – presumably named after the Kenny Rogers song – ran out a convincing winner.

Moore said: "The trip suited him. He was impressive first time, he then ran at Ascot and then ran a good race at the Curragh in a race that's already working out well. The step up to seven furlongs suited and he feels like a nice horse with a good future."

