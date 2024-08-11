Ayr four-timer provides a boost to Iain Jardine stable following death of barn manager

Iain Jardine saddled a fabulous 5,468-1 four-timer at Ayr on Saturday night on a poignant occasion for his Dumfries stable following the sudden death of barn manager John McPherson.

The trainer dominated the six-race meeting at which jockeys wore black arms in memory of McPherson, 54, who was a well-known figure on the northern circuit.

It has been a difficult time for the Jardine yard after concerns were raised when McPherson did not arrive for work on Thursday morning.

Reflecting on the emotional evening, Jardine said: "We needed that because we lost John in the week and it has come as a massive shock to everyone.

"Obviously, John would have wanted everybody to keep going and the four winners have given the yard a boost. He was a good guy and good character who was well liked throughout the racing fraternity. He'll be sadly missed."

Jardine, who saddled his first four-timer at the same meeting three years ago, hit the target with Parisiac (7-2), Can't Stop Now (16-1), Giselles Izzy (12-1) and Jonny Concrete (9-2), with stable jockey Andrew Mullen claiming a double on Parisiac and Jonny Concrete.

"Andrew knew John well and was shocked by the news," said Jardine. "He ran a little barn where a few of the winners came out of last night and he would definitely have been there leading up a few.

"He came to us about three years ago, having been with Kevin Ryan for a long time. He always spoke highly of Kevin as he did an awful lot for him, and he was almost part of the family there.

"He moved back up here because he's from around this area and had a good friend he wanted to be close to because he didn't have any immediate family."

The successful evening put Jardine, a dual-purpose trainer whose biggest success came in the 2017 Ebor with Nakeeta, on the 40-winner mark for the season.

"It was a great night and I'm thrilled for all the owners and everybody who supports the yard," he said.