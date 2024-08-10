Unbeaten Babouche betters Ballydoyle hotpot Whistlejacket in exciting Phoenix Stakes clash

The filly Babouche downed the colt Whistlejacket to land the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes for Colin Keane and Ger Lyons.

The daughter of Kodiac beat Camille Pissarro in the Anglesey Stakes at the track last month and exacted defeat on another Aidan O'Brien-trained star as she proved a length and a half too strong for the July Stakes winner.

Whistlejacket, who was sent off the 8-13 favourite after an easy win at Newmarket last time, looked in control when carving out his own running under Ryan Moore. However, he could not respond to Babouche's electric turn of pace once asked to quicken.

The filly showed an excellent attitude to battle to the front inside the final furlong and eventually ran out an authoritative winner over the Norfolk Stakes fourth, with Arizona Blaze finishing third.

In winning she made it three wins from three starts and gave Lyons and Keane their first win in the premier juvenile sprint since Siskin in 2019. The trainer also houses another hugely promising Juddmonte filly in Red Letter.

Unbeaten filly Babouche will be aimed at the Cheveley Park Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Lyons said: "She's a good horse and we knew that from the start. Horses like this are hard to find. When lads like us find them, we can do it.

"It's all about sourcing the horse. There is only one outfit on the planet that can source the horse consistently and that's Aidan's. But when the rest of us get the chance we can do it. It's nice to get the chance, even though it's rare.

"We have some nice two-year-olds this year –the fillies are way ahead of the colts – and its nice when we say that we have one, that they deliver, because nine times out of ten they don't. So it's fantastic.”

Lyons said his filly would have one more start this season in the Cheveley Park Stakes, which he won in 2011 with Lightening Pearl, instead of stepping up to 7f for Moyglare Stud Stakes in September.

He said: “She will stay over this trip until she tells me. For now the plan is the Cheveley Park and that will be her done for the year. There is no rush to step up in trip."

