Royal Ascot on the agenda for Esquire as connections ponder big-race options after 'surprise' Greenham win
Esquire could be destined for Royal Ascot after delivering a 16-1 shock in the Watership Down-sponsored Greenham Stakes.
Owners Cheveley Park Stud admitted the gelding produced a "huge surprise" having finished 15 lengths behind the reopposing Ballymount Boy when last seen in October.
But he seemed a different proposition on his first start of the season for David O'Meara as he plugged on gamely and pulled clear to win with some authority under Danny Tudhope.
As a gelding he is unable to run in the 2,000 Guineas, but the Jersey Stakes at the royal meeting could be his aim.
"That was a huge surprise," said Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson. "We came here to find out whether he'd be a six-furlong or seven-furlong horse. I thought Danny gave him a beautiful ride and the ground is a factor; he does like a bit of ease in the ground as he's quite a heavy horse.
"I'm thrilled and for David too as he's a trainer we always support. We could go to the Jersey Stakes, that would be the obvious one."
O'Meara was celebrating a first Group success since Lord Glitters won in Dubai last February and this broke a domestic three-year drought at that level.
"There are plenty of nice races for him as there always would be for a nice horse," said the Yorkshire-based trainer. "We loved him before his maiden. He ran second in a Listed race at York and disappointed on heavy ground. I thought he could finish fourth or fifth but I wasn't certain he'd win."
Esquire could take on Zoum Zoum at Ascot after Ralph Beckett suggested the Group 3 could be the target for the gelding after he dead-heated for second with El Bodon.
Veteran strikes
Hamish became just the seventh horse to win a Group-race in Britain aged eight or older when he extended his unbeaten run to five in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (registered as the John Porter).
Under Tom Marquand, Hamish triumphed in a three-way tussle to the line, getting the better of Al Qareem and Salt Bay. He was cut to 33-1 (from 50s) for the Group 1 Coronation Cup but is likely to try to defend the Ormonde Stakes at Chester next.
Haggas said: "I was delighted. He doesn't really do a lot in front. The ground wasn't really soft enough, he had a 3lb penalty but he keeps winning. It'll be the Ormonde or the Yorkshire Cup – it always rains at Chester, so I suppose it'll be that next."
The jockey-trainer combined for a second winner on the day when Economics took the mile maiden stakes. The 4-6 favourite powered clear to set up a shot at a better grade with the Dante among races being considered by Haggas.
"I'm half-tempted to go," he said of the Dante entry. "I'm not sure he's going to get a mile and half though. We could look at a mile stakes race, we'll have to think about it."
Big payday
Jack Channon is quickly becoming a specialist in big mile handicaps and Metal Merchant scooped another big prize for him in the £70,000 OLBG Spring Cup.
The four-year-old held off favourite Godwinson to strike at 12-1. It is a second big prize since Channon took over from father Mick after Johan won the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood in the trainer's rookie year last summer.
He said: "I was quietly confident he'd run a nice race but in these big handicaps you can be on the wrong side and all sorts, but that was a very smart performance.
"He was a decent two-year-old and three-year-old but it wasn't until we gelded him that he really flourished. He's going to be a nice horse to go for those big mile handicaps."
Read this next:
'You couldn't write this' - Folgaria strikes for Italy on day of Stefano Cherchi's funeral
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 20 April 2024inReports
Last updated 20:02, 20 April 2024
- Monster 4,462-1 four-timer puts Willie Mullins in the ascendancy for first British title, and he ain't letting up
- 'He'll have a beer with you after racing any time' - Haggas heaps praise on Mullins but offers hope to Nicholls and Skelton
- 'You couldn't write this' - Folgaria strikes for Italy on day of Stefano Cherchi's funeral
- Curragh: 'It's a lovely way to start' - Derby third White Birch gets four-year-old campaign off to a flier in the Alleged Stakes
- Bangor: Lipa K flourishes on stable debut to secure chase double for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero
- Bruno Fernandes betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Fernandes to have 1+ shots on target in the FA Cup semi-final
- Saturday night boxing Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from BetMGM
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- Monster 4,462-1 four-timer puts Willie Mullins in the ascendancy for first British title, and he ain't letting up
- 'He'll have a beer with you after racing any time' - Haggas heaps praise on Mullins but offers hope to Nicholls and Skelton
- 'You couldn't write this' - Folgaria strikes for Italy on day of Stefano Cherchi's funeral
- Curragh: 'It's a lovely way to start' - Derby third White Birch gets four-year-old campaign off to a flier in the Alleged Stakes
- Bangor: Lipa K flourishes on stable debut to secure chase double for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero
- Bruno Fernandes betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Fernandes to have 1+ shots on target in the FA Cup semi-final
- Saturday night boxing Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from BetMGM
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday