£3,500 'impulse buy' who achieved an RPR of five last time out gives jockey first winner in five years

Owner-jockey Imogen Mathias enjoyed her first winner in almost five years after recent "impulse buy" Parikarma caused a 25-1 upset in the 2m1f amateur riders' handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old achieved a Racing Post Rating of just five when last seen on the Flat at Windsor in April but showed spectacular improvement since joining the John and Rhys Flint stable to win easily by five and a half lengths.

Success was a first since September 2019 for the rider, who bought the seven-year-old for just £3,500 a month ago. The prize-money for Tuesday's victory was £5,612.

Mathias told Sky Sports Racing: "She's a little legend. It's the first time I've ridden her. I bought her impulsively at Doncaster.

"I quite like a mare and when I was looking through [the catalogue] she stood out. I wanted something that could go on the Flat and over jumps but she's a bit slow for the Flat at the moment.

"That was amazing though. I rode my first winner for John when I was 17 and it's been about five years. I'm chuffed, at least it wasn't a stupid buy."

The victory also ended a 24-run losing streak for the father-and-son training partnership.

Impressive performance

Ramensky is proving a force to watch at this time of year, as he backed up last month's Hereford success with victory in the 2m5½f novice hurdle for Emma Lavelle and Tom Bellamy.

The four-year-old has transitioned seamlessly to hurdling having won twice on the Flat when trained by William Haggas.

Off the mark

Ben Sutton also ended a 92-day drought when steering Townhill to victory in the 3m2½f handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

Ambiente Friendly supplemented for Irish Derby at cost of €100,000; Aidan O'Brien responsible for six of remaining ten entries

Oisin Murphy: 'I don’t sit back and think 'that was great' - I need to keep going'

Goodwood rematch on cards for Gold Cup one-two Kyprios and Trawlerman - plus City Of Troy entered for Juddmonte at York

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.